The "Caps And Closures Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report by Product (Dispensing Caps, Screw, Crown), by Material (Plastic, Metal), by Application (Food, Cosmetics Toiletries), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global caps and closures market size is expected to surpass USD 143,699.6 million by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. The market is projected to be driven by the growth in the food beverage industry across the globe, contributing to an increased usage of packaging products.

Rising counterfeiting activities in the alcoholic beverages market are likely to boost demand for anti-tamper or tamper-evident closure. For instance, Everledger launched a new line of anti-tamper closures for wine and spirit bottles in April 2020, wherein the bottle cap is provided with Near Field Communication (NFC)-powered tamper detection label. The label, in turn, will allow the beverage manufacturer to track the bottle during shipping. This is anticipated to fuel the need for tamper-evident bottle closures of alcoholic beverages.

Peanut butter, jellies, ketchup and other spreadable condiments are widely used in households and foodservice restaurants in countries, such as the U.S and Canada. As per YouGov America's survey result published in August 2019, about 66% of the surveyed individuals 'really like' or 'somewhat like' the peanut butter jelly sandwich. This, in turn, is expected to boost demand for dispensing caps screw closures used for sealing containers of various spreadable items.

Closures play an important part in protecting canned food from moisture and dust particles. As per data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 31.4 pounds of tomatoes were available per person for consumption, after adjusting for losses, in the U.S. in 2019, of which 60% were available in canned form. Consumer preference for canned foods due to their multiple benefits is anticipated to augment demand for can metal ends.

The screw closures segment accounted for the second-highest share of 29.1% in 2020. Screw caps are used for closing containers of liquid products, such as beverages, edible oils, syrups and motor oil. As per the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, the net availability of edible oils from all domestic sources was 8,630 thousand tons in 2015-16, which increased to an estimated volume of 10,655 thousand tons in 2019-20 in India. Therefore, the increasing demand for liquid product packaging solutions is expected to drive the segment growth.

The cosmetics toiletries application segment held a significant market share and is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Cosmetic usage is increasing worldwide, which is expected to propel the demand for cosmetic packaging products. Players are focusing on developing new closures designs that are convenient to open and close as well as offer excellent seals. For instance, Berry Global Inc. introduced PalmSoft child-resistant closure for beauty and personal care products in 2018. This closure provides soft rubber feel at the top with an enhanced grip for patients with arthritis and other individuals facing difficulty in opening the bottle.

Caps And Closures Market Report Highlights

The metal segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030 due to rising usage of metals on account of higher durability and sustainability than plastic

As per CAN manufactures Institutes' 2019-20 Annual Report, total metal cans shipped from the U.S. were 125,123 million in 2018 that increased to 127,042 million in 2019 that are used for various food and beverage products

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase the demand for energy-boosting drinks, protein shakes and dietary supplements that promote health and improve the immune system

This, in turn, is expected to fuel demand for food-grade packaging solutions including caps closures in the near future

Companies in the caps closures industry are adopting various strategies, such as capacity expansion and strengthening market presence through mergers acquisitions

For instance, in June 2020, Silgan acquired Albea Group's 10 manufacturing facilities under its dispensing operations. This acquisition is expected to aid Silgan to expand its closures franchise along with dispensing systems operations

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Consumption of Non Alcoholic Beverages

Growing Demand from Expansive Asia Pacific Consumer Markets

Restraints

Limited Recycling of Caps Closures

Challenges

Senior-friendly/Child-resistant Closures for the Healthcare Industry

Companies Mentioned

Crown

Amcor plc

Closure Systems International

Ball Corp.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

AptarGroup, Inc.

BERICAP

Nippon Closures Co., Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkb7p6

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005467/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900