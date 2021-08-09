The two agreed to advance safe deployment and use of second-life battery energy storage systems.From pv magazine USA Underwriters Laboratories, a U.S. nonprofit standards development organization, and Koren car manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co. signed a memorandum of understanding to help further the safe deployment and use of second-life battery energy storage systems (SLBESS). The two said they will collaborate on SLBESS initiatives, including safety testing and assessment, a North America product demonstration project, and evaluation process development. They said they intend to use their worldwide ...

