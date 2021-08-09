Anzeige
Montag, 09.08.2021
News-Alarm bei TAAT – Ausbruch und Rallye ausgelöst?!
Dow Jones News
09.08.2021 | 17:16
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
09-Aug-2021 / 15:44 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                 David Hutchinson 
b)      Position / status          PDMR (Chief Commercial Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment   Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                 Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial     Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      instrument 
                          ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction      Grant of 6,016 shares under the Halfords Sharesave Scheme over three 
                          years 
                          Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)        £2.992     6,016

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-06

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  119448 
EQS News ID:  1224762 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224762&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 10:44 ET (14:44 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
