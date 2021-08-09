DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 09-Aug-2021 / 15:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name David Hutchinson b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Commercial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares a) instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 6,016 shares under the Halfords Sharesave Scheme over three years Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) £2.992 6,016

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-06

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 119448 EQS News ID: 1224762 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224762&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 10:44 ET (14:44 GMT)