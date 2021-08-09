San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - Texada Software, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Noble Iron Inc. (TSXV: NIR), announced today that Cooper Equipment Rentals has launched a pilot of the Texada Pay application within five of its 50 branches. Texada Pay enables secure transaction payment processing and is integrated directly into Texada's software platform that helps equipment rental companies, dealerships and other rental asset management companies optimize business operations. Cooper Equipment is a full-service construction equipment rental company, servicing contractors across Canada. In 2021, Cooper was ranked #18 in the RER 100 top rental companies in North America with approximately $193 million in revenue.



"Texada Pay is an example of one of our more recent products that have added value to our customers, allowing them to automate collections, collect payments more securely, and reduce costly errors," Nabil Kassam, CEO of Noble Iron commented. "We continue to develop ways to empower our customers and make work easy and instant. We are grateful for the strong relationship we have with Cooper and look forward to deepening our partnership by delivering more and more technology tools that accelerate business."



"We are excited to work with Texada on this pilot and look forward to a successful deployment of the application," commented Byron Schwandt, Cooper Equipment Rental's Manager of Technology. "Texada Pay's credit card tokenization process ensures transactions with our customers are seamless and secure without having to store sensitive credit card data."



Cooper Equipment will continue the pilot of the Texada Pay application over the next 30-60 days with the goal of deploying the application in all 50 of its branches before the end of 2021.

About Noble Iron Inc.

Noble Iron is a technology company that offers software applications and services to construction, industrial and other equipment rental companies, owners, and users to manage their business and assets' life cycle.

Texada Software, a wholly owned subsidiary of Noble Iron, offers cloud or client-based software applications for equipment rental companies, equipment dealerships, construction companies, general contractors, and equipment operators, including mechanics, logistics managers and service technicians. Texada's products manage the entire asset lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory location, utilization, maintenance and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis. Texada is the provider of industry-leading technology FleetLogic, a mobile field service and logistics management platform; SRM (Systematic Rental Management), a complete management software for scaling rental businesses; Texada Pay, a payment processing platform; and GateWay, an online store and mobile e-commerce app for customers and sales teams. For more information, visit www.texadasoftware.com or call 1(800) 361-1233.

Noble Iron can be reached at www.nobleiron.com/contact-us.

