GGII plans on licensing this cannabis paper patent and manufacturing process by state, in the USA, and by country, internationally

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - Green Globe International, Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII), the leading herb and hemp CBD cigarette manufacturer, in their mission of Disrupting TobaccoTM, today announced it has signed a letter of intent to acquire the patent to manufacture the world's first ever paper made entirely of marijuana. GGII intends on licensing the patent to cannabis companies to make marijuana rolling paper, marijuana wraps, and machine-made marijuana cigarettes.

Earlier this year, GGII announced their new Cannabis initiative to further their mission of disrupting tobacco. The planned marijuana paper patent acquisition is the first link in the cannabis initiative chain. With this patent filed in 2015, GGII will own the exclusivity to make paper from marijuana for any purpose and for any use. GGII is primarily interested in making marijuana paper for rolling smokables, for manufacturing machine made marijuana cigarettes, and for flavored marijuana blunt wraps. GGII plans on license the marijuana cigarette technology all over the USA at a state-by-state basis, along with the manufacturing intellectual property to manufacture the marijuana paper. For international markets, GGII plans on licensing the technology country by country, starting with Canada.

"I'm so excited to work with Sandro Piancone on launching our marijuana paper technology, and with Jorge Olson to market it and sell it," said John Ostrander, the inventor of the marijuana paper technology, "Not only that, but in joining the GGII team, I now have the resources to go out and monetize the patent by licensing it to cannabis companies all over the country, including Canada, Mexico and the European Union," concluded Mr. John Ostrander.

GGII will acquire the full rights to the breakthrough technology, protected by provisional patent application number 15219061 with the United States Patent Office, from its inventor, John Ostrander. As part of the acquisition, Mr. John Ostrander will join the Company in a full-time capacity where he will lead a newly created team to begin commercializing the patent-pending technology primarily through retail and wholesale licensing agreements.

"The acquisition of this disruptive technology will represent one of the single most important milestones in our company's history," said Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer of Green Globe, Intl. "The exclusive ability to manufacturer marijuana-made paper will provide us with first-mover advantage and establish us as a market leader within the exploding marijuana rolling paper and blunt wrap industry," continued Mr. Sandro Piancone.

Company's Expansion Supported by Continued Growth in Cannabis Industry

The Company noted that despite the challenges most industries have been facing due to the global pandemic, the regulated cannabis industry continues to exhibit a strong and sustained resilience, growing over 50% annually from just over $13 billion in sales in 2019 to an estimated $20 billion in 2020. That momentum has continued into 2021, with U.S. quarterly sales across regulated medical and adult-use cannabis markets reaching an all-time high of $5.84 billion in the first quarter alone. Continued regulatory developments should contribute to the industry's growth rate. Over the past four months, Connecticut, New Mexico, New York and Virginia passed adult-use cannabis programs in addition to Alabama passing legislation to become the 38th state to establish a medical-use cannabis program. With these new programs coming online, industry analysts project regulated cannabis sales to exceed $43 billion by 2025.

Mr. Piancone concluded, "This groundbreaking technology should enable us to provide consumers with a higher quality and healthier alternative to the rolling papers and blunt wraps currently available in the marketplace, which are plagued by chemicals and ingredients that are highly toxic to a smoker. We believe the contributions from this new technology could significantly contribute to our financial performance going forward."

About Green Global International Inc. (GGII) - Hempacco, Co. Inc.:

Green Global International Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Hempacco Co., Inc. are Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods, including Herb Smokables, CBG, and CBD Hemp cigarettes. The Company owns and licenses intellectual property, has conducted extensive research and development, and is engaged in manufacturing and sales of smokable Hemp brands, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables. Hempacco Co., Inc.'s operating segments include joint-venture private label agreements and sales, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of inhouse brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes.

Add Your Name to Hempacco Investor Email List

To be added to GGII - Hempacco's investor email list to be kept apprised of all upcoming IR activities, please subscribe using this link: https://newsroom.newsfilecorp.com/lists/8020/490 , or for additional information, please call Investor Relations Partners at 323-380-4500.

You can purchase The Real Stuff Hemp Cigarettes by clicking here or copy-paste https://www.realstuffsmokables.com to your browser and get free samples of our Hemp Blunts. Wholesale distributors and retailers get wholesale pricing by calling (775) 473-1201.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

# # #

Company Contact:

Founder Sandro Piancone or

Co-Founder Jorge Olson

IR@HempaccoInc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Harry Tajyar

htajyar@irpartnersinc.com

Phone: 323-380-4500

Following are recent press release headlines from GGII - Hempacco:

Green Globe Intl. - Hempacco Announces Marketing Agreement with Neighborhood Market Association

Green Globe Intl. - HempBox Vending Partners with Industry Giant SUZOHAPP to Rollout HempBoxes Across Its Network

Green Globe Intl. - Hempacco Partners with the Pelican Group to Rollout HempBoxesTM Nationwide

Green Globe Intl. - Hempacco Appoints Industry Veteran Dr. Stuart Titus as Chairman of The Board of Directors

GGII Announces 20 Billion Share Reduction in Issued and Outstanding Common Stock

GGII Green Globe - Hempacco to Be Featured in New Hemp and Cannabis Documentary Debuting at Sonoma Film Festival

GGII Green Globe - Hempacco Announces New Initiative to License Their Technology to Manufacture Cannabis Cigarettes

GGII Green Globe - Hempacco Receives Purchase Order for 250,000 packs of CBD Hemp Cigarettes from Ace & Axle, The Largest in Company History

GGII Green Globe - Hempacco launches CalivibesDelta8.com & Signs Joint Venture Agreement to launch Calivibes Delta8 Hemp Cigarettes with a 50% Ownership Stake

GGII Green Globe - Hempacco to Produce a Portfolio of Flavored Hemp Paper Wraps or Hemp Blunts, with the First Order of $230,000

GGII Green Globe - Hempacco Files Patent Application for Cigarette Filter Infusion Technology for Cannabis, Tobacco, Herb, and Hemp Cigarettes, Furthering Their Mission of Disrupting Tobacco

Green Globe - GGII Licenses Patent for Terpene Spraying Technology from Open Book Extracts, Furthering their Mission of Disrupting Tobacco

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92545