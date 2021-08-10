Further Strengthens Mitsubishi Electric's Distributed Energy Resources Management Solutions

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today, together with its U.S. subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI), that it has entered into an agreement to acquire UK-based Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS). SGS is a leading global provider of distributed energy resources (DER) management software for power distribution utilities and DER operators.

Electric grid operators throughout the world are experiencing an increasingly complex mix of new decentralized power generation and clean energy resources. SGS offers highly flexible, scalable controls solutions allowing users to integrate DER for capacity management, flexible interconnection, virtual power plants, microgrids, fleet energy asset operations and energy as a service.

"We are very excited to bring SGS into Mitsubishi Electric. They are committed to the mission of decarbonizing electric power production and have spent the last decade developing world-class products and processes. We look forward to marrying their products with our suite of grid control products to help our customers respond to changes and still get the best performance from their electric grids." said Brian Heery, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005867/en/

Contacts:

Customer Inquiries

Transmission Distribution Systems Marketing Division

Energy Industrial Systems Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

tdm.pgs@nb.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/bu/powersystems/

Media Inquiries

Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2346

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/