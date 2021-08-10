- (PLX AI) - Munich Re continues to aim for a consolidated profit of EUR 2.8bn for the 2021 financial year.
- • The other targets communicated for 2021 in 2020 Annual Report remain unchanged
- • Munich Re anticipates advantageous business opportunities also in the second half of 2021 and is thus raising its gross premium forecasts: by EUR 1bn to EUR 40bn for reinsurance, and by EUR 0.5bn to EUR 18bn for the ERGO field of business
- • At Group level, gross premiums of EUR 58bn are projected for 2021
- • Q2 profit of EUR 1,106m
