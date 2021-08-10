Anzeige
10.08.2021
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Kapitalforeningen Nykredit Invest, Investeringsforeningen Nykredit Invest Balance - transfer of sub-funds and name changes

Below sub-funds will be transferred from Kapitalforeningen Nykredit Invest to
Investeringsforeningen Nykredit Invest Balance. Due to this, the below changes
will be implemented and be effective as per 17 August 2021. 



Investeringsforeningen Nykredit Invest Balance is a new issuer on Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S. 



After this, Kapitalforeningen Nykredit Invest will no longer be issuer of
sub-funds on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, as the issuer will cease to exist. 





ISIN:          DK0060441749          
---------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged name:     Nykredit Invest Balance Offensiv
---------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged short name:  NYIBO              
---------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     NBIOF              
---------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 105969             
---------------------------------------------------------





ISIN:          DK0016188733          
---------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged name:     Nykredit Invest Balance Defensiv
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       NYKBD              
---------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     NBIDE              
---------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 39149              
---------------------------------------------------------





ISIN:          DK0016188816          
--------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged name:     Nykredit Invest Balance Moderat
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       NYKBM             
--------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     NBIMO             
--------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 39148             
--------------------------------------------------------







For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45)
33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1009610
