BOC Group Advances The Lean Enterprise Architecture Experience With ADOIT 13.0

Bringing a variety of highly-requested updates - including extended Insights Dashboards, the new Support Centre and more - to help users work smarter, quickly grasp key aspects of their architecture, and easily deliver on their full transformation potential

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group today announced ADOIT 13.0, enhanced with features that elevate some of its essential capabilities and make them smarter and more helpful in everyday tasks. The latest release packs even more intelligence and practicality into ADOIT by streamlining the way users get acquainted with the tool, access key asset information, and keep up with the transformation of their architecture over time. Led by users' feedback, ADOIT 13.0 incorporates improvements that bump up performance and further ease the daily usage of the tool.

"ADOIT 13.0 expands on the new Lean EA ADOIT experience and adds more flesh to it by allowing users to quickly deliver on their business outcome-driven architectures with easier tool handling, all-encompassing architecture insights, and remarkably flexible and well-connected EA ecosystem," said Christoph Moser, ADOIT product manager.

"Relying on the voices of our customers, we're excited to level up ADOIT yet again, and shape it in a way that makes our users' experience more valuable and engaging - ultimately supporting them in achieving their transformation goals faster."

A detailed insight into the latest release is available on the BOC Group website.

BOC Group encourages all interested parties to give ADOIT 13.0 a try with the free ADOIT:Community Edition and experience the recent improvements for themselves.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

ADOIT global customers include Allianz, PostFinance, Raiffeisen Bank, Vienna International Airport and Dentsu Aegis.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur, with more than 90 partners around the globe.

Contacts

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH

Ing. Enrique Lobo Cruz

Market Development Manager

+43 1 905 10 81 2250

enrique.lobo-cruz@boc-group.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560841/BOC_Logo.jpg