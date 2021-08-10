The Firehouse Community Arts Center has received a $5,000 grant from SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations during the pandemic.

The Firehouse Community Arts Center engages young people through events and programs that focus on violence prevention in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago. The organization offers activities across several disciplines, including dance, music, film, and culinary arts.

For over 30 years, Firehouse CEO and Founder Pastor Phil Jackson has served at-risk youth and young adults to introduce them to different opportunities and resources. The Firehouse staff cultivates meaningful relationships with individuals through an intensive workforce development program, where young men receive mentoring and job training to prepare them for long-term success.

The Firehouse Community Arts Center will use the grant from SBBRG to offer members unique experiences in other neighborhoods across the country. Pastor Jackson noted that "this exposure can show these young men that there is another world where violence is not a regular way of life." The grant will also help expand the workforce development program, allowing The Firehouse to provide individuals with paid job opportunities. "SBBRG's support allows another layer to be removed so that youth can see themselves at their full potential," continued Pastor Jackson.

"Youth violence is an issue that affects people from all walks of life," said Dan Margulies, SBBRG's Lead Tactician, who recently lost a friend to violence. "SBBRG is proud to support the Firehouse Community Arts Center's mission to work with at-risk youth and support the broader community."

For more information about The Firehouse Community Arts Center, visit https://thefcac.org/about/.

To apply for a grant from SBBRG, please visit sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply, and donations are awarded to different organizations every month.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

