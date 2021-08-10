Games Workshop's (GAW) FY21 results were at record levels from the perspective of revenue, profitability, cash flow generation and cash returns to shareholders, driven by the launch of the ninth edition of 40K as well as products from prior year releases. The phasing and scale of future new product releases in FY22 and FY23 may produce lower rates of growth than FY21. Management's focus on product innovation, customer engagement and geographic expansion has tended to provide positive surprises. Our DCF-based valuation increases by c 8% to £129 per share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...