SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has hired James Prior as Senior Vice President of Strategy. Reporting to CEO Thai Lee, Prior will be responsible for positioning the company for aggressive growth both domestically in the U.S. and internationally by providing business-critical insights through finance management and evaluation of strategic expansion opportunities.

Prior joins SHI with more than 25 years of experience in finance management with large technology corporations such as CDW, Cisco, and Dell. Under Prior's guidance at CDW, the UK and International business grew substantially and organically across the full portfolio over a four-year period. In a variety of executive roles across his career, Prior has managed growth through strategic planning, M&A and partnerships, data science and analytics, P&L management, and sales controllership.

"James' extensive controllership and business transformation experience will be tremendous assets in planning, achieving and supporting our aggressive growth goals in the years ahead," said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. "His background in both the U.S. and abroad, specifically in the IT market, will ensure SHI continues to be properly positioned as we examine, retool and reinvest in providing resources that meet the needs of both existing and new customers around the globe."

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is an $11 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry's most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

