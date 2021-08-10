Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 02 August to 06 August 2021.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
05/08/2021
FR0010313833
10000
107.6696
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
05/08/2021
FR0010313833
2000
107.6629
CEUX
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
05/08/2021
FR0010313833
2000
107.6615
TQEX
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
05/08/2021
FR0010313833
1 000
107.6723
AQEU
TOTAL
15 000
107.6678
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/
