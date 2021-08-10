Linklaters Selects iManage as Global Platform for Document, Email Management and Collaboration

After market review and trial evaluation, leading global law firm selects iManage as unified, secure, and governed global platform for 6,500 professionals

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work, today announced that leading global law firm Linklaters has selected iManage Work 10for comprehensive, secure document and email management and collaboration. iManage is now the document and email management system of choice of all five of the prestigious "Magic Circle," multinational, London-headquartered law firms. iManage Work 10 will replace Linklaters' existing document management and email filing systems to deliver a single, unified platform to its 6,500 global professionals.



Linklaters selected iManage as its strategic partner following a rigorous market review and selection process. A trial that included a range of functional, integration, and performance-related criteria culminated in the adoption of iManage Work in the Cloud.

"We invested significant time and resource in our trial to ensure we were selecting the right platform for the long-term," said Bruna Pellicci, Chief Technology Officer at Linklaters. "We are confident that the iManage platform will support our commitment to delivering outstanding legal services to our global clients, while ensuring we are adhering to global security and data governance standards."

Tight integration with Microsoft technologies will ensure a seamless experience for Linklaters professionals as they navigate between iManage Work 10, Microsoft O365 and to exploit the collaboration opportunities presented by solutions like Microsoft Teams.

Patrick Robinson, Partner at Linklaters added, "Trial feedback from our users praised the iManage Work 10 experience for its efficient and intuitive way to search, access, share, collaborate and manage content and communications regardless of device or location. We anticipate this will have a positive impact on firm productivity, efficiency and consequently, on client experience."

iManage partner Morae Globalplayed a key role in the evaluation process and assisted with the orchestration and execution of Linklaters' trial. The Morae Global team will now partner with iManage Professional Services to deliver the program that will transition Linklaters to the iManage platform.

Transforming how legal work is done

Linklaters' Work 10 adoption builds on a well-established foundation of iManage technology within the firm aimed at improving operational efficiencies and tapping into the hidden value of data within the firm's documents. Linklaters has developed several innovative AI solutions powered by iManage's advanced AI engine to automate laborious tasks - reducing time to outcomes from days to minutes. These solutions include MatterExplorer, a knowledge management system leveraging enhanced search, and the recently announced Linklaters MFNiQ, designed to increase efficiency and accelerate necessary legal data comparison in fundraising deals.

"Linklaters has always been at the forefront of innovation in the legal sector," said Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage. "Leveraging the iManage Work cloud service will ensure Linklaters' seamless connectivity to institutional knowledge and the agility that frees the firm to focus on continually improving client services. Leading firms continue to adopt the iManage platform as a strategic imperative enabling them to transform how they leverage content and communication to gain competitive advantage, drive more informed decisions and achieve better business outcomes. We are delighted that Linklaters has chosen to extend our long-standing and valued partnership."

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc

Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/

About iManage

iManage is the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work. Its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. Advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful document and email management create connections across data, systems, and people while leveraging the context of organizational content to fuel deep insights, informed business decisions, and collaboration. Underpinned by best-of-breed security and sophisticated workflows and governance approaches, iManage has earned its place as the industry standard by continually innovating to solve complex professional challenges and enabling better business outcomes for over one million professionals across 65+ countries. Visit www.imanage.com/to learn more.

Press Contact Information:

Anastasia Bullinger

iManage

Phone: +1 312 868 8411

press@imanage.com