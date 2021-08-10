Experienced E-Commerce Executive, Varga to Fuel Go-To-Market Momentum in Golf for deWiz's Revolutionary Wearable Tech

deWiz's Board of Directors, including co-founders Christian Bergh and Markus Westerberg, have announced Laszlo Varga as deWiz's new Chief Executive Officer, starting August 16. Varga will apply his extensive experience leading e-commerce businesses like Gents and EuroFlorist to deWiz's go-to-market strategy in golf and help develop strategic extensions for deWiz's technology with other sports and disciplines. As CEO, Varga will oversee the start-up's transition to a comprehensive global strategy by aligning all aspects of deWiz businesses using his expertise across consumer products, digital marketing, and direct sales.

deWiz is a revolutionary new wearable tech that delivers comprehensive golf swing analysis and unique instantaneous feedback via an electric pulse when a golfer's swing goes astray, which accelerates the learning process. (Photo: Business Wire)

Debuting this summer, deWiz's revolutionary wearable technology delivers groundbreaking instantaneous feedback and high-precision swing data that accelerates golfers' pace of learning and adds consistency. deWiz's introduction to the golf and business world has already created a "buzz" with it being described by Forbes as looking to bring a "jolt to the golf training aid market;" being profiled in Sweden's leading financial media, Dagens Industri; and being featured in Sport Techie's Startups series

"On behalf of my co-founder Markus and the deWiz board, I am thrilled to have Laszlo join our journey as we strive to help golfers improve faster with our science-backed technology as their competitive edge. As I continue as Chief Operations Officer for deWiz and as a board member, it's a testament to how much we've accomplished since founding the company to have attracted somebody of Laszlo's caliber and business acumen to lead our global strategy moving forward," said Christian Bergh, co-founder and COO of deWiz.

"I'm super excited and proud to join the deWiz team. The product is truly revolutionary in helping athletes improve their performance by combining neural science with instant feedback and unmatched data capture. There is nothing else like deWiz in the golf market and the feedback we've gotten from the early users is overwhelmingly positive. With my experience and understanding of global e-commerce and direct sales to consumers, I hope to contribute to the accelerated growth and success of this awesome company that is on the front edge of innovation," said Laszlo Varga, CEO of deWiz.

Varga has a strong background in multi-national e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales. Prior to joining deWiz, Laszlo was the CEO of Gents, a brand and online retailer for male grooming products. Before joining Gents, Varga was the CEO of Euroflorist, Europe's largest flowers by wire company where he had a long and successful career, serving previously as Chief Operations Officer and Online Director, heading the online transition of sales. Varga's entrepreneurial spirit and busines building skillset is also relied upon as a board member for Gents, CoolStuff and BoneProx. Varga is based in Malmö, Sweden, where he has spent the majority of his professional career after graduating from San Diego State University and competing at an elite level in kayaking.

DEVELOPED BY EXPERTS, TESTED BY PROS: deWiz's has been in development for more than five years and has attracted an impressive roster of ambassadors, including 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau, 10-time Major Champion Annika Sorenstam, 3-time Major Champion Vijay Singh, 2-time Major Champion Lydia Ko, 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson, 2019 Houston Open Champion Lanto Griffin and 2-time World Long Drive Champion Tim Burke. deWiz's user-friendly app and wearable tech tracks the precise position of a golfer's hands throughout their swing, providing a 3D analysis and delivering data showcasing Transition, Length of Backswing, Wedge Distance and Tempo. These unique deWiz data points provide measurable metrics that any avid golfer, teaching professional or world-class player can utilize to efficiently refine their swing. Currently for sale for 699 USD, deWiz is available across the United States, Canada, Europe, and South Korea (more markets opening regularly visit the website for the latest updates). Please visit dewizgolf.com for more details on how to improve your swing faster or download the app to demo its features via Apple's App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT deWiz

The deWiz golf training platform has been developed by former European Tour pro, PGA of Sweden certified instructor and motor learning author, Markus Westerberg, and entrepreneur and technology business leader Christian Bergh. As a Swedish developed and produced product, deWiz is focused on its mission to help golfers around the world elevate their enjoyment of the game through innovative technology that accelerates the pace of learning. deWiz's revolutionary wearable technology delivers groundbreaking instantaneous feedback that is based on a scientific approach of breaking cycles within motor learning and propelling golfers to improve faster.

