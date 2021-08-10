Acquisition bolsters Diligent's ESG solution with Accuvio's specialized reporting software, used by global leaders to take action on climate and environmental issues

Diligent Corporation, the global leader in SaaS governance, risk and compliance (GRC), today announced that it has acquired Accuvio, a leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data aggregation and reporting software company. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Together, Diligent and Accuvio will offer clients the most comprehensive ESG solution in the market by aggregating next-generation ESG data across governance, risk, compliance, and diversity with natural integration points that bring critical intelligence to executives and the board. Diligent ESG connects to multiple internal platforms and data sources, enabling automated data collection through robotic process automation to ensure companies can monitor performance against ESG objectives in real time. With Accuvio, Diligent will enable organizations to prepare, track and disclose key metrics in alignment with major regulatory frameworks and standards including greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the entire value chain (scopes 1,2, and 3).

For over a decade, Accuvio has provided innovative, world-class sustainability reporting solutions to multinational and public sector organizations in 120 countries, including CBRE, Intertek, Babcock International, the Irish EPA, The Hartford, Ocean Spray, AIB Bank, América Móvil and American Sugar Refining, Inc. Backed by a dedicated software development team, that specializes in sustainability, corporate social responsibility, and the energy space, Accuvio's enterprise software solution helps organizations solve the complexity of collecting climate data in a way that meets regulatory reporting and audit requirements. Accuvio can generate sustainability and carbon reports with 2,000+ types of emissions sources (including waste, water, transport, business travel, commuting, and supply chain) using more than 62,000 emissions factors with no configuration or setup.

Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent, said: "From our conversations across the more than 700,000 board members and leaders we serve, ESG is the most frequent topic in boardrooms and executive suites globally. As we empower clients to transform their organizations through impactful solutions, the core of our purpose is guiding and enabling their ESG journeys. That's why we are so excited to welcome the Accuvio team to Diligent. Their advanced climate capabilities and deep expertise in sustainability reporting will be an incredible addition to our agile platform."

Adrian Fleming, Co-Founder and CEO of Accuvio, added: "Accuvio was founded on the notion that simple, easy-to-use software can help to secure a healthy environment for generations to come. We are thrilled to take that mission to the next level by becoming part of Diligent. Adding our purpose-built software to Diligent's broader ESG solutions and GRC platform will provide clients in the marketplace with an unmatched value proposition."

District Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Diligent and Willkie Farr Gallagher LLP served as the legal advisor. ReganWall served as the legal advisor to Accuvio.

About Diligent Corporation

Diligent is the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, serving more than one million users from over 25,000 organizations around the globe. Our modern GRC platform ensures boards, executives and other leaders have a holistic, integrated view of audit, risk, information security, ethics and compliance across the organization. Diligent brings technology, insights and confidence to leaders so they can build more effective, equitable and successful organizations.

About Accuvio

Accuvio is the leading innovator in sustainability and corporate social responsibility data software solutions. Headquartered in Limerick, Ireland, Accuvio provides a single software solution that accelerates and improves numerical and textual sustainability and ESG data aggregation and reporting. Multinational and public sector organizations around the world rely on Accuvio's award-winning, purpose-built software platform to measure and report their consumption of natural resources and ESG performance to the investment community and customers, in a way that is fit for regulatory and compliance requirements.

