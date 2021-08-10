World-Class Extractions Inc.: Pineapple Express Delivery Integrates Technology Solutions for Dispensary Deliveries with Buddi Collaboration

~ PED continues to provide solutions for licensed cannabis retailers with a collaboration with Buddi, a provider of technology solutions for licensed cannabis retailers across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) ("Company" or "World-Class"), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express Delivery" or "PED"), a company in which World-Class has a controlling interest, continues to expand its technology footprint with a collaboration with Clearleaf Inc. (operating as "Buddi") to facilitate online sales and cannabis delivery services for licensed cannabis retailers.

Pineapple Express Delivery, in collaboration with Buddi, will provide integration of its CannDeliv technology, delivery program, support, access, and driver training services to Buddi's large network of 500 licensed cannabis retailers across Canada. The integration of PED's CannDeliv platform with Buddi's network will allow those licensed cannabis retailers served by Buddi to deliver its retail cannabis products efficiently and effectively to their customers.

Randy Rolph, CEO of Pineapple Express Delivery stated: "This collaboration with Buddi is exciting for PED as we continue to grow and expand across Canada and cannabis retailers continue to adapt to changing regulations. Consumers should be able to receive their products quickly and safely and as easily as they obtain other products in Canada. Integrating PED's technology with Buddi's online and e-commerce solutions provides retail customers a best-in-class experience when making online purchases through cannabis dispensaries utilizing Buddi's software platform."

Ryan Lalonde, CEO and Founder of Buddi stated: "This collaboration is a huge win for cannabis retailers who are looking to offer delivery in Canada. The integration between Buddi and PED will make it even easier for retailers to sell online, and to provide a fantastic delivery experience that's easy for both the store and customer."

PED's logistics and delivery services include medical and recreational cannabis delivery in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan - and now British Columbia - and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan. Pineapple Express Delivery's clients include City Cannabis in BC, Shoppers Drug Mart / Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, Spectrum Therapeutics, the medical division of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC), The Saskatoon Co-operative Association Ltd. (Liquor Division) and CannTrust Inc. to their estora medical cannabis patients.

About Pineapple Express Delivery Inc.

Pineapple Express Delivery's management team has over 10 years of experience offering same-day 60-minute delivery services in multiple industries across Canada with a record breaking 40,000 deliveries per month, and completing 1-Million deliveries in early July 2021. Pineapple Express Delivery offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in-depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate delivery of cannabis and alcohol in Canada. Pineapple Express Delivery has been providing a same day delivery option to the legal cannabis industry since October 17th, 2018. Pineapple Express Delivery is a subsidiary of World-Class Extractions Inc. For more information please visit https://pineappleexpressdelivery.com/.

About Buddi

Buddi is a Canadian technology company, based in Vancouver, BC, focused on in-store and online menus, cannabis e-commerce, and cannabis delivery software solutions for Canadian licensed cannabis retailers. Founded in 2017, Buddi serves over 500 licensed stores across Canada.

For further information about Buddi's services, visit www.buddi.io, or email info@buddi.io.

About World-Class

World-Class is an innovation-driven company with a focus on the evolving cannabis and hemp industries. World-Class offers compliant and secure delivery of government regulated products through its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc., including medical and recreational cannabis in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan. World-Class continues to investigate opportunities to deploy and manage custom-built extraction centres utilizing its custom systems, technology, and processes to efficiently produce high-quality cannabis and hemp concentrates and end-products.

Contact

World-Class Extractions Inc.

1-437-266-1968 | ir@worldclassextractions.com

www.worldclassextractions.com

https://pineappleexpressdelivery.com/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and the ability of Pineapple Express Delivery to expand its delivery services and to provide discrete shipment of products. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE: World-Class Extractions Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/658977/Pineapple-Express-Delivery-Integrates-Technology-Solutions-for-Dispensary-Deliveries-with-Buddi-Collaboration