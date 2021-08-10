Leaders need real information about workers' abilities to equip teams with modern skills

Employers are making too many assumptions about the age of an employee and their ability to learn modern digital skills. But to avoid costly mistakes business leaders should base those conclusions on real information about the workforce, says Questionmark, the online assessment provider.

There is a widespread and mistaken assumption that Gen X workers, those aged 45-60, are less likely to adapt to new skills than their younger counterparts. A study for employment specialists Generation revealed that 38% of employers fear older workers are reluctant to try new technologies. Some 27% believe Gen X staff are unable to learn new skills.1

These assumptions are often not borne out by the evidence. Some 87% of hiring managers find that workers above the age of 45 prove to be just as effective as younger team members.2 And while younger workers may be more familiar with technology in their daily lives, experts warn that this will not automatically equip them with the digital skills they need in the workplace.3

John Kleeman, Founder of Questionmark, said: "Employers must decide how to equip their workers with the modern skills they need. And they shouldn't base such an important decision on assumptions. Leaders need real information on employee skills so that they can make informed decisions on development, training and recruitment."

Measuring the skills of the workforce with online assessments gives employers real information on skills across the workforce. With this information, leaders can challenge assumptions and prejudices. They can make better decisions on managing their teams, the distribution of tasks and career development.

The results will also pinpoint areas of strength and weakness. Employers can then focus training where it is most needed. Testing participants after training will show whether it worked.

