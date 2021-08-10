Altair Engineering Acquires S-FRAME Software, Powerful Structural Analysis and Design Software, to Strengthen and Accelerate Global Footprint in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC)

As an innovator in AEC structural simulation and certification for 40 years, S-FRAME Software is a leading advocate for the use of timber in building design

TROY, Mich., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), the global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, today announced that it has acquired S-FRAME Software, a structural analysis software platform used by engineers to evaluate a structure's ability to withstand external loads (like wind, water, and snow) and meet design code requirements around the world.

For more 30 years, high-end architectural clients have utilized Altair's sophisticated technology - which is also used to design high-tech modern aircraft and automobiles - to develop some of the world's most innovative and iconic structures. Utilizing S-FRAME Software's finite element structural analysis and code support with Altair's high-fidelity structural optimization solutions will allow architects and civil engineers to be more innovative and bring their visions to life while adhering to local code requirements.

According to CIMdata, the leader in product lifecycle (PLM) education and research, "the AEC segment will be one of the fastest-growing segments of the PLM market with a 14.7 percent CAGR to $11 billion in 2025."

"We are excited to expand our presence in the rapidly growing AEC market to lead the transformation from rule-based design to predictive, high-performance design, fueled by simulation," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "By using highly sophisticated performance-based, predictive simulation, architects and designers will be able to be more creative, fueling innovation while increasing safety."

As an AEC innovator for many years, S-FRAME Software's integrated solutions make it possible to analyze, design, and detail structures regardless of geometric complexity, loading conditions, nonlinear effects, design code requirements, or material type including steel, concrete, composites, or mass timber, one of the hottest in sustainable building materials. S-FRAME Software has been a leading advocate for the use of timber in building design as the material offers sustainability through greenhouse gas reduction and other environmental benefits like insulation as well as architectural aesthetics. S-FRAME Software also allows users to produce comprehensive and detailed design reports that include clause references and intermediate results for multiple design code support.

"Joining the Altair team is a strategic way to accelerate our growth and become part of a full solutions suite with their advanced structural design offerings," said Marinos Stylianou, chief executive officer, S-FRAME Software. "We are confident our combined offerings will be able to empower engineers, designers, and builders to reach new heights."

Founded in 1981, S-FRAME Software is based in British Columbia, Canada and serves a global client base.

S-FRAME Software will be available via Altair Units, Altair's patented, subscription-based licensing model, which allows organizations to pay only for what their employees need, when they need it.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Contacts

Corporate

Jennifer Ristic

+1.216.849.3109

jristic@altair.com

Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Evelyn Gebhardt

+49 7031 6208 0

gebhardt@altair.de

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Monica Gould +1 212.871.3927

ir@altair.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1591030/S_TIMBER_2020.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1591031/S_TIMBER_Structure_Analysis_and_Design.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1591032/S_TIMBER_2020_Curved_Members.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg