WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sally Austin Lyn Colloff Paul Durkin Richard Gifford Ian Keilty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief People Officer Company Secretary Chief Customer & Innovation Officer Chief Information Officer Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of dividend shares under the Wincanton plc approved Share Incentive Plan 2003 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Dividend Share Price Dividend Shares Volume 1. £4.25 25 2. £4.25 12 3. £4.25 2 4. £4.25 67 5. £4.25 34 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

Price Volume 1. £106.32 25 2. £51.04 12 3. £8.51 2 4. £284.93 67 5. £144.59 34 e) Date of the transaction 6 August 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON

