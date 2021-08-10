Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of Exchange Membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: Tower Research Capital Europe BV

Tower Research Capital Europe BV has been granted an additional member ID, TRGS, in its trading activities at Nasdaq Stockholm. The ID TRGS may start trading in INET in CCP cleared securities as of August 11, 2021. The member ID TRGS is in an addition to Tower Research Capital Europe BV ID, TWR. Member: Tower Research Capital Europe BV INET memberID: TWR, TRGS Valid from date: The 11th of August 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 8 405 6000 Nasdaq Stockholm