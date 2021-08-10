Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
10.08.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of Exchange Membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: Tower Research Capital Europe BV

Tower Research Capital Europe BV has been granted an additional member ID, TRGS,
in its trading activities at Nasdaq Stockholm. The ID TRGS may start trading in
INET in 
CCP cleared securities as of August 11, 2021. The member ID TRGS is in an
addition 
to Tower Research Capital Europe BV ID, TWR.


Member:                 Tower Research Capital Europe BV
INET memberID:          TWR, TRGS
Valid from date:           The 11th of August 2021

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda
Wallander 
or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 8 405 6000



Nasdaq Stockholm
