- (PLX AI) - Munich Re has good potential upside after strong earnings, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation.
- • The company's second-quarter earnings beat was driven by favorable large loss developments in P&C Re and strong investment income, partly offset by weaker L&H Re results
- • Munich Re's current valuation is an extremely attractive buying opportunity into a high quality, defensive name, BofA said
- • The bank has a price target of EUR 304 for Munich Re
- • Munich Re shares were up 1.5% in afternoon trading
