Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - U3O8 Corp. (TSXV: UWE.H), ("U3O8" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders have approved all of the resolutions put before them at the Company's Annual General Meeting held in Toronto on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Shareholders approved the financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2020 and the report of the auditors thereon, the appointment of auditors, election of directors and the Company's equity-based incentive plan for the upcoming year. The election of directors and appointment of auditors passed with an approval of 98% and renewal of the equity-based Incentive plan with 94%. Details of these matters are disclosed in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting which is dated June 25, 2021 and posted under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

About U3O8 Corp.

U3O8 Corp. is focused on exploration and development of the Berlin uranium and battery commodities deposit in Colombia. Battery commodities include vanadium, nickel, phosphate and zinc. The Berlin Deposit also contains rare earth elements.

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. has exercised the option to purchase the Laguna Salada Deposit under the terms outlined in the press releases of December 14, 2020 and June 11, 2021.

A PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

