Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX: VIVO) (OTCQX: VVCIF) ("VIVO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of premium cannabis products and services and holder of licenses under the Cannabis Act through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Canna Farms Limited ("Canna Farms") and ABcann Medicinals Inc. ("ABcann"), today announced the launch of Truro Cannabis products on VIVO's Canna Farms e-commerce marketplace.

"The addition of Truro Cannabis as a supply partner of quality craft cannabis is complementary to our portfolio of products and increased focus on the medical cannabis community," commented Ray Laflamme, Canna Farms' Co-Founder and VIVO Chief Executive Officer. "We are introducing specific high potency strains to meet the evolving needs of medical patients."

Truro's craft legacy cannabis is grown in Truro, Nova Scotia and its dried flower is packaged in recyclable innovative nitrogen-purged containers designed for atmosphere control to maximize product freshness.

In addition to the Company's Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside brands and products, Truro Cannabis joins existing third-party partners to provide a broad selection of medical cannabis products and accessories in one convenient medical marketplace for patients.

Patients requiring support with registration or placing orders may contact VIVO's Customer Care Team at 1 (855) 882-0988 or care@vivocannabis.com.

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis is recognized for trusted, premium cannabis products and services. It holds production and sales licences from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor and seasonal airhouse cultivation facilities. VIVO has a collection of premium brands, each targeting different customer segments, including Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, and Lumina. Harvest Medicine, VIVO's patient-centric, scalable network of medical cannabis clinics, has serviced over 150,000 patient visits. VIVO is pursuing several partnership and product development opportunities and is focusing its international efforts on Germany and Australia. For more information visit: www.vivocannabis.com

For further information:

VIVO Investor Relations

+1 416-848-9839

ir@vivocannabis.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vivo_cannabis/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vivocanna/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vivo_cannabis

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vivo-cannabis-inc/

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information



Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding the beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions of VIVO and its management regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the launch of Truro Cannabis products on VIVO's Canna Farms e-commerce marketplace, , and the possibility of the launch of other supply partners in the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including: that the current and future launches will be successful; that patients will find the new products useful for symptom relief; that the strains will meet the needs of medical clients; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully, and the more extensive risk factors included in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021, available on SEDAR, in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92557