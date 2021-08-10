SIGA TECHNOLOGIES

SIGA recently reported Q221 results, which featured $6.9m of revenue for the delivery of oral TPOXX to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). SIGA continues to work towards finalizing an order from an additional jurisdiction though timing is unknown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has indicated that the size of this order would be similar to the initial orders received from Canada in 2020 and early 2021 (approximately $2.3m in 2020 and $3.4m in Q121).

