StorONE, the software-defined enterprise storage platform company, today announced it has partnered with Wisetek, a global leader in advanced IT asset disposition (ITAD), data destruction, technology reuse and manufacturing services, to provide an innovative, new cloud storage solution to the University of Limerick that will be used for cutting-edge research and development projects.

StorONE's Enterprise Storage Platform powers and optimizes Wisetek's repurposed IT assets, known as an EcoBytz Storage Array, to deliver a storage solution that runs like new. The system is manufactured sustainably using repurposed parts, which is a core tenet of the Wisetek business model and its internal culture.

StorONE's Enterprise Storage Platform, powering Wisetek's EcoBytz Storage Array, provides a cost-effective alternative to large, international cloud storage providers. With two server nodes, with 64 available cores and more than 100 terabytes of hard disk drive and solid-state disk storage capacity, the StorONE-powered system enables researchers to run critical applications with the resources they need while allowing for remote compiling of complex projects online.

The StorONE solution enables block, file and object storage in a single array. It is well suited to hybrid disk configurations, with auto tiering to ensure that data is stored in the most appropriate location based on the factors of performance, cost and risk profile. The system also has fast failed-drive rebuild functionality to recover data rapidly and efficiently.

"The ability to get performance to meet the demands of scientific research, flexibility of leveraging the cloud and the cost efficiency of deploying repurposed equipment made StorONE's platform an obvious choice for the evolution of our storage infrastructure," said Dr. Eoin O'Connell of UL. "Instead of implementing multiple storage systems from multiple vendors in order to satisfy our needs, we were able to get a single solution that supports all media types and protocols without added complexity or management headaches."

The S1 Enterprise Storage Platform simplifies organizations' storage infrastructures while dramatically reducing costs. It provides IT professionals with a solution that exceeds the objectives of software-defined storage, creating a storage platform that meets all present storage needs and is ready for future innovation. The platform is also protocol independent including fibre, iSCSI, NFS, SMB and S3. All members of the Enterprise Storage Platform are available on-premises or in the cloud and come with the same enterprise-class feature set, driven by the same interface which significantly reduces the cost of storage operation.

"StorONE's S1:Enterprise Storage Platform has the ability to mix and match server and media vendors and technologies, which means that you can breathe new life into old hardware and reduce your hardware demands for the next few years," said Gal Naor, CEO and co-founder of StorONE. "This flexibility also extends to S1 being able to run in the cloud and connect to an on-premises instance, offering organizations like the University of Limerick the opportunity to satisfy their mission-critical project needs cost-effectively with maximum performance and capacity. Only StorONE is capable of leveraging existing and repurposed IT assets to provide superior application performance and satisfy capacity needs in a cost-effective and affordable storage array."

Sean Sheehan, CEO of Wisetek, said, "Wisetek is delighted to partner with StorONE and the University of Limerick to install our new data storage solution. While Wisetek is entering a new market with this offering, we have been working in the area of data storage through our other services since the company's inception. Our mission with EcoBytz is to disrupt the data storage market by introducing a cost sensitive product which can adequately scale and service the requirements of organizations in this area. This is an extremely exciting development for the company and speaks to our goals of continuing our rapid growth, entering new markets, and creating innovative solutions for our customers."

About StorONE

StorONE was founded in 2011 and spent its first eight years rewriting the legacy storage system software and flattening the storage IO stack before coming to market with the S1 Engine. The S1 Engine creates an efficient, single translation layer that allows you to benefit from today's hardware innovations while your data receives industry-leading data protection. This Engine powers the S1:Enterprise Storage Platform, enabling IT to take a platform approach to storage consolidation. Customers can start using StorONE for backup and archive solutions because the system provides cost-effective capacity. Then later, they can add production class use cases like NAS, VMware, or databases because the system offers cost-effective performance. The result is the lowest TCO in the industry and the elimination of storage refreshes.

With more than 50 patents awarded in its first seven years of deep technical development, StorONE is completely changing the perception of storage from an IT cost center to a resource that provides organizations with key competitive advantages. StorONE is headquartered in New York, with offices in Texas, Tel Aviv and Singapore. Additional information about StorONE is available at https://www.storone.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Wisetek

Wisetek is a leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD), secure data destruction, reuse and technology manufacturing services worldwide. Wisetek strives to provide world-class services to achieve a maximum financial return from advanced reuse, remanufacturing, remarketing and recycling of retired IT equipment. The company's advanced managed processes assure clients they remain legally and ethically secure in their data destruction and IT asset disposal operations, whilst also ensuring they achieve optimal financial and operational value recovery from their retired IT equipment. Wisetek has headquarters based in Cork, Ireland and has expanded its international footprint in recent years to include facilities in the UK, United States, the Middle East and Thailand.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005375/en/

Contacts:

Karen Crump

StorONE's Director of Marketing

817.470.7532

karenc@storone.com