Second successful satellite test over Telesat

Market size for phased array antennas projected to reach $17 billion over the next decade

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF), a leading global provider of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that its electronically steerable phased array antenna has passed another milestone test, delivering good results at different scanned angles over the Telesat Anik F3 satellite.

"Our 1024-element electronically steerable Ka-band, prototype Phased Array Mobile Antenna, performed as expected during scanned angle testing," said Bilal Awada, CTO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. "We were able to perform speed tests over satellite for scanned angles down to 50 degrees from vertical (antenna boresight)," added Awada.





4x4 Modules



"Measured over-the-air scan results are inline with theoretical numbers from our simulation model and this again validates the high performance of the compact, scalable antenna modules and overall system architecture for larger panels," said Professor Ali Safavi-Naeini, Director of CIARS (Centre for Intelligent Antenna and Radio Systems) at the University of Waterloo.

"The modular, intelligent technology platform provides a cost-effective solution for a wide range of applications-from fixed to mobility satellite broadband services, and for the rapidly emerging millimeter-wave 5G cellular services," he added.

The Company will continue to move forward and will conduct additional tests to verify the performance of the antenna over several different satellites, including GEO/LEO constellations, and to confirm mobility and interoperability of the new design.

This advanced phased array Ka-band antenna is expected to open new mobile vertical markets (land, marine, aero) for the Company.





1026 Element RX/TX

Phased Array Antenna

The prototyping of a 4000-element antenna using the same building blocks to build the 1000-element antenna is in progress. The commercialization planning phase for this new antenna is underway.

"Today, we are much closer to achieving our objective of delivering an affordable, electronically steerable antenna system capable of operating over the latest constellations of LEO, MEO and GEO satellites, which will play a significant role in delivering broadband solutions to worldwide markets," said Dr. Leslie Klein, President & CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM expects Flat Panel Antennas (FPA), which comprise less than 1% of all satellite terminal market sales today, to constitute up to 15% of the market by 2030. According to Northern Sky Research, a global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors, FPA shipments could reach $17 Billion over the next decade. "FPA's will be in large demand worldwide over the coming decade and C-COM intends to be part of that market," added Klein.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is an innovator and leading global provider of mobile on the pause satellite-based antenna systems. The Company designs, develops and manufactures proprietary, auto-acquisition antenna systems for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite, with just the press of a button. This technology makes it possible to deliver, Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.



C-COM has sold more than 8,500 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in late-stage development of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. In cooperation with the University of Waterloo, C-COM is engaged in the design of this unique antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals. For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTCQB Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Statements about C-COM's expectations as to its ability to complete development and commercialize a product based on the technology described above, the impact such a product might have on the consumers, enterprises, and C-COM, including the opening of vertical markets and its impact on C-COM's financial results and the potential size of the FPA market, are all forward-looking statements. C-COM is quoting the Northern Sky Research market projection for illustrative purposes only and C-COM is not endorsing the accuracy or methodology of that projection. Interested readers should refer to the Northern Sky Research report containing that projection for information about their methodology and calculations. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The positive test results described above are just one step toward commercialization. Commercialization of a product is dependant on further successful testing. C-COM's ability to convert this technology into a commercially and financially viable product depends on a number of factors and is subject to a number of risks, many of which are outside of C-COM's control. Further test results may not be positive. Anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized, and new products and services may not be released or, if released, may not gain market acceptance. Any of those events and others could have an effect on future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Readers are directed to the risk factors associated with the business of C-COM Satellite Systems in the company's most recent MD&A available at www.SEDAR.com.

