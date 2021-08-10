Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health to Host Investor Webcast Friday, August 13th at 8:30 AM Eastern Time Regarding Q2 2021 Financials & Business Updates

Registration link for webcast appears below

Company plans to file Q2 2021 10-Q on August 13, 2021

Jaguar kicks off educational awareness contest in honor of African Traditional Medicine Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that Company management will host a webcast on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review second-quarter 2021 financials and provide business updates.

Participation Instructions for Webcast

When: Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here

Jaguar, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary), and the Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo EU S.p.A., are deeply committed to recognizing and honoring the knowledge and expertise of Indigenous healers who first discovered the medicinal properties of specific plants. African Traditional Medicine Day, celebrated each year on August 31st, was established by the World Health Organization on August 31, 2000 to acknowledge the contribution African traditional medicine has made to human health for centuries. Jaguar is delighted to focus on African traditional medicine for this fourth educational awareness contest in the Company's series. The winner will receive a signed and framed print (4/25) of the original painting below of a jaguar by Anthony J. Conte. The painting was inspired by a photograph of a jaguar taken by Christopher Scharf in the Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary & Jaguar Preserve in Belize.

The winner will be chosen at random from the pool of contest participants who correctly answer all or most questions in the multiple-choice entry form. Entries must be received by 9:00 a.m. US Eastern Time on August 31, 2021. No fee is required to enter the contest. Additional contest terms and conditions apply. Click here to enter and for contest terms and conditions.

Stay tuned to the "Jaguar Health Community" page on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/jaguarhealthcommunity/) to view the contest winner's name, view the answers to the contest questions, and learn about future contests.

Anthony J. Conte, 90, is an accomplished painter, published journalist, a lifelong outdoor enthusiast, and an accomplished figure skater who began skating at the age of 67. His oil paintings have been auctioned at fundraising events for conservation groups such as the Atlantic Salmon Federation and Wild Sheep Foundation. "Eye, Jaguar" is his first painting of a rainforest-dwelling mammal, created for and gifted to Jaguar Health, Inc.

About Jaguar Health, Inc., Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. & Napo EU S.p.A.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance. Napo Pharmaceuticals' wholly owned Italian subsidiary, Napo EU S.p.A., focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and is the named target of Dragon SPAC S.p.A.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo EU, visit www.napoeu.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi® (crofelemer delayed release tablets) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi® is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi®. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

More information and complete Prescribing Information are available at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi®, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the Company's expectation that an investor webcast will take place August 13, 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

