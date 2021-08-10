The plant will produce super-high-efficiency heterojunction solar cell modules for residential and commercial applications.From pv magazine USA Solar module maker Heliene said it will open a third North American manufacturing facility in Riviera Beach, Florida. The 75,000-square-foot facility is Heliene's second in the U.S., and increases its manufacturing capacity by 100 MW. The company said it will begin production at the new facility in September, following upgrades to an existing solar production line previously operated by SolarTech Universal. Heliene operates other production lines in Ontario, ...

