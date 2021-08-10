Invesco Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Select Trust plc Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG) As at close of business on 09-August-2021 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 241.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 241.42p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596 Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU) As at close of business on 09-August-2021 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 192.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 192.94p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596 Invesco Select Trust plc Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM) As at close of business on 09-August-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 107.13p INCLUDING current year revenue 107.13p LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596 Invesco Select Trust plc Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB) As at close of business on 09-August-2021 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 171.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 171.45p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596