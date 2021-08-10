Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Positioned for Continued Growth with 70,000 Square-Foot Headquarter Relocation in Dallas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Trintech, a Dallas-based leading global provider of integrated financial software solutions, is pleased to announce it has signed a 70,000-square-foot lease at Granite Park Seven (5600 Granite Parkway) in Plano, Texas. Trintech's headquarter relocation will accommodate the need for larger, more functional office operations that will improve team member health, collaboration and provide a state-of-the-art software environment to better support the needs of its current and prospective employees and customers. Craig Wilson, Executive Vice President, and Randy Cooper, Vice Chairman of Office Tenant Representation, with Stream Realty Partners (Stream), a national real estate services, development, and investment company, represented Trintech in the transaction.

"As an industry leader in the financial software industry who is consistently being recognized as one of the best places to work, we remain committed to providing our employees with the best resources and work environment to better serve our clients," said Omar Choucair, Chief Financial Officer at Trintech. "Trintech has seen tremendous growth over the past several years and sees an even greater growth trajectory over the next 5 plus years so this new world-class facility was essential in ensuring we can continue to support the needs of our expanding team as we rapidly scale our global business."

Located near Legacy at the intersection of Highway 121 and the Dallas North Tollway, Granite Park is located in one of the most active and dynamic submarkets in the United States. Granite Park offers innovative occupiers an elevated work environment with an abundance of walkable amenities. Notable recent developments within the Legacy submarket include Legacy West, Toyota NA headquarters and JPMorgan Chase Texas campus.

Stream's Wilson, said, "As one of the world's fastest growing technology companies, it was critical for us to find Trintech a home that provided flexibility and growth opportunities to better support their growing clientele. After an extensive evaluation of the market and other business factors, we were thrilled to secure their new headquarters at Granite Park."

Committed to providing a work environment focused on work-life balance, healthy lifestyles, community service and personal and professional development, Trintech continues to provide its employees with several benefits including:

Hybrid WFH Work Model (3 in, 2 WFH)

Open Time Off (OTO)

Comprehensive healthcare and wellness programs

100% company-paid volunteer time

Tuition reimbursement program

If you're looking for a rapidly growing company that continues to invest in its employees, customers, and community, check out Trintech's open positions here.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream is a commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management, and investment sales services across the industry. In addition, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of more than 950 real estate professionals with offices in Atlanta, Austin, the Carolinas, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Houston, Greater Los Angeles, Nashville, San Antonio, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $3.3 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com .

