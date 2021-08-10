Multinational energy provider transforms employee productivity and fast-tracks innovation using SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, has been working with Schneider Electric to introduce a new citizen developer approach to application and data integration. With SnapLogic's self-service, low-code platform as the foundation for Schneider Electric's new operating model, the multinational energy provider has empowered nearly 150 citizen developers to integrate more than 100 cloud and on-premises systems across the company, driving up employee productivity and resulting in faster innovation and greater business impact.

Schneider Electric is a leading provider of energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. With over 135,000 employees in more than 100 countries, the global company was looking to boost employee productivity by enabling higher levels of technical autonomy amongst team members.

Previously, business teams across the company relied on the centralized Professional Services team to develop applications for them. But as business teams across the world were requesting more application development, this proved to be a very resource- and time-intensive approach. As a result, Schneider Electric's Digital team undertook a new initiative to transform their operating model in order to enable citizen developers across the company to build their own applications and gain more control over their application development.

In order for the operating model to empower teams to become more autonomous, they needed to ensure that these citizen developers applied the right standards, architecture, design, and security rules while safeguarding data governance. To achieve this, Schneider Electric introduced SnapLogic's low-code, self-service platform to connect more than 100 systems across Finance, Marketing, Supply Chain and other departments and enable more than 150 citizen developers to build their own applications when they needed them.

"New digital products allow us to be much more efficient than we used to be, which helps our company innovate faster and develop a competitive advantage," said Jamie Locks, VP of Integration Middleware at Schneider Electric. "With SnapLogic as the foundation of our new operating model we can now empower citizen developers with higher levels of autonomy within the business, which in turn fast-tracks the entire development cycle and enables us to go to market faster."

George Mogannam, CRO at SnapLogic, added: "Increasingly, businesses are looking to empower their employees with self-service technology, and Schneider Electric is a fantastic example of how an organization can do that with speed and scale. By introducing a citizen developer approach, Schneider Electric is empowering their teams to make better, faster and more accurate decisions with data, which is central to business success in today's fast-moving data-driven environment."

SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects design, development, deployment, and maintenance whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform's easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business.

