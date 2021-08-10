These recent acquisitions, combined with existing capabilities, means the tech firm now offers the most comprehensive set of migration tools on the market, making it the first "one-stop shop" for mainframe modernization

mLogica, a global provider of database, mainframe and application modernization services, today announced it's releasing the most comprehensive set of tools on the market for mainframe migration to the cloud. It's a move made possible by their recent acquisition of pioneering Italian mainframe technology firm Reverse Paradigm, as well as several other strategic purchases of key technology players and assets earlier this year.

This follows mLogica's recent acquisition of the groundbreaking LIBER software suite from French multinational information technology firm Atos. The LIBER tool set lets firms with outdated mainframe applications gain the flexibility, scalability and adaptability only possible in the cloud-while retaining all the stability and functionality of their existing systems.

Longtime experts in database and application modernization to the cloud, with these acquisitions mLogica now offers the most complete migration tool set for both private and public sector organizations that can no longer delay updating their antiquated IT systems. The combined toolset will now be marketed as the LIBER*M Mainframe Modernization Suite

Says mLogica president and CEO Amit Okhandiar, "One of the most important considerations when approaching a complex project like legacy system modernization is the impact it could have on your business's day-to-day operations. The more moving parts, the more time-consuming, error-prone and logistically challenging it becomes."

Okhandiar feels simplifying the modernization process is key for customer success. "With these purchases of Reverse Paradigm and the LIBER suite, mLogica is now the one firm that can provide end-to-end expertise, tools and support for every phase of modernization to the cloud. We streamline the entire process so our clients, and their IT staff, can focus on their daily business-knowing they can trust us to deliver on-time, on-budget and with complete accuracy and security."

mLogica Senior VP of Solution Architecture and Global Operations, Anthony Veltri concurs, "The most exciting aspect of this purchase is that the tools we've acquired can be leveraged when we collaborate on projects with our long-standing partners in mainframe migration and system integration, as well as with global cloud providers."

"These new acquisitions significantly advance our mission to provide our clients with the most comprehensive set of tools on the market, plus expert service and support, which allows them to dramatically reduce the timeline, risks and cost of modernizing workloads of all sizes."

Reverse Paradigm's founder and president, Santino Spagnoli, who will now become mLogica's VP of Engineering for Mainframe Modernization, feels the move points the way to the future of information technology. "We're excited to become part of a solution-focused organization, which allows us to provide even greater support to our migration partners-and accelerate innovation for the mainframe modernization market."

