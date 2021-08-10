Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INE) (the "Company") announces that it has completed an aircore drilling program over multiple 1-kilometre-long gold trends that are supported by auger drilling, soil and rock sampling and artisanal workings on the Djimbala Permit in southern Mali, West Africa.

A 4,584 metre, 99-hole aircore drilling program was just completed in a series of roughly 50m deep angled drill holes crossing the Forela, Djilefing and Nounssamna principal gold trends and five subparallel smaller trends. These trends are between 50-460m wide, clustered within a 3.5km wide by 2km long area. The Forela trend projects from proximal neighbouring drill intercepts of 2.45g/t Au across 8 metres, 3.13g/t Au across 6 metres and 4.75g/t Au across 6 metres. The Djilefing trend projects from proximal neighbouring drill intercepts of 4.79g/t Au across 3 metres. The Nounssamna trend projects from a proximal neighbouring grab sample of 43.3g/t Au and includes a 22.6g/t Au soil site on the property (see Figure 1). Assays will be reported on receipt.





Figure 1: Forela, Djilefing and Nounssamna Gold Trends and Completed AC Drill Holes

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:



The aircore drilling program was supervised by Mr. Tom Henricksen, PhD., VP Exploration and director for the Company and Qualified Person for the program. Samples were collected for every metre drilled and were delivered to SGS, an international analytical company, for determining gold content. Industry standard quality control and quality assurance protocols were followed in handling, sampling and shipping the samples. Gold standards, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample sets every 10 samples.

The Djimbala Permit is situated in the Yanfolila Gold Belt and lies immediately east of Hummingbird Resources' 0.7 million oz Au Komana gold mine1, 21 kilometres north, along strike, of the Kodieran gold mine and 28 kilometres north, along strike, from Endeavour's high grade 3.3 million oz Au Kalana project2.

Paul Cowley, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

