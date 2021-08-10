Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - Sarson Funds announced today the launch of Cryptocurrency ESG Strategy, LP, a cryptocurrency investment strategy designed for financial advisors to offer accredited investors exposure to environmental, social, and governance-focused cryptocurrencies. The fund is comprised of investments in cryptocurrencies that meet certain discretionary standards under one or more of the following categories: public goods, scaling and interoperability, environmentally sustainable consensus models, social impact, and financial inclusion.

About Sarson Funds:



Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency marketing and educational services. The firm serves the Financial Professional community and their clients by providing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology educational services and investment solutions. Sarson Funds maintains a Fiduciary Standard at all times, bringing Wall Street standards for research, risk management and transparency to digital asset investing. Along with our Investment Manager and Financial Advisor partners, we believe that disruptive innovation requires a disciplined approach to risk management and education.



For more information, please visit Sarson Funds online at www.sarsonfunds.com.

