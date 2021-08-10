Corel: Pinnacle Studio 25 Ultimate: Unlimited Creative Options for Advanced Video Editing

New Blend Modes and Smart Object Tracking, enhanced Video Masking and improved performance enable users to achieve results that are closer to pro.

OTTAWA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Studio 25 Ultimate (https://www.pinnaclesys.com/en/?utm_source=PINNnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPINN&utm_content=PINN25) features a full suite of powerful video editing tools and a robust selection of creative effects, empowering users to achieve impressive results. With new Smart Object Tracking, enhancements to Video Masking capabilities, boosted performance and a wealth of creative possibilities, Pinnacle Studio 25 Ultimate makes it quicker and easier to create stunning looks inspired by cinematic productions.



"Pinnacle Studio has long been known for its expansive collection of features and effects to empower users to create amazing video productions that are uniquely their own," says Prakash Channagiri, Director of Product Management for Video at Corel. "With Pinnacle Studio 25 Ultimate, we've made it even easier to produce impressive, professional-looking results with features that streamline the editing workflow and enable users to edit with impressive accuracy and control over every part of their video project."

Pinnacle Studio 25 Ultimate offers an advanced toolkit of video editing features and premium effects that makes it possible to exceed even the highest moviemaking expectations. New updates include:

NEW! Blend Modes: Boost your creativity and bring an artistic flair to your videos by creating superimposed effects, blending masked areas, creating light bleeds or other color and exposure effects.

Boost your creativity and bring an artistic flair to your videos by creating superimposed effects, blending masked areas, creating light bleeds or other color and exposure effects. NEW! Smart Object Tracking: Use the new shape-aware motion tracking to follow any object in your video. This smart technology automates the mask re-creation process by recognizing the original masked object and tracking it through the selected episode, saving you time by eliminating the need to re-create masks for each frame.

Use the new shape-aware motion tracking to follow any object in your video. This smart technology automates the mask re-creation process by recognizing the original masked object and tracking it through the selected episode, saving you time by eliminating the need to re-create masks for each frame. NEW! Advanced Audio Editing features: Make your audio sound crisp, clear and unique with new audio editing features. Identify and remove unwanted sounds with Noise Reduction to ensure your voiceover or musical track can be perfectly heard. Easily change the pitch/frequency of your audio with Pitch Scaling, and experiment with your sound by mixing multiple audio channels in 5.1 surround sound.

Make your audio sound crisp, clear and unique with new audio editing features. Identify and remove unwanted sounds with Noise Reduction to ensure your voiceover or musical track can be perfectly heard. Easily change the pitch/frequency of your audio with Pitch Scaling, and experiment with your sound by mixing multiple audio channels in 5.1 surround sound. NEW! 8K video import: Enjoy unrivaled quality content with significantly higher resolution, greater color, and incredible sound quality when importing 8K video.

Enjoy unrivaled quality content with significantly higher resolution, greater color, and incredible sound quality when importing 8K video. ENHANCED! Ultimate Mask Creator: Create and manage your masks more easily and efficiently with a series of interface and tool enhancements. New Grouped Painting Tools make it simpler to work with and move between raster or vector shapes to perfect your masks. Plus, enjoy new abilities to convert clip masks to track masks, import nested projects into panel masks, and more.

Create and manage your masks more easily and efficiently with a series of interface and tool enhancements. New Grouped Painting Tools make it simpler to work with and move between raster or vector shapes to perfect your masks. Plus, enjoy new abilities to convert clip masks to track masks, import nested projects into panel masks, and more. NEW! User requested enhancements: Responding to community feedback, Pinnacle Studio 25 Ultimate streamlines the editing workflow with improvements to the user interface and new creative effects. Take complete control of your titles with an enhanced Title Editor, now including keyframe control for Font Size and Color. Experiment with improved 3D controls and new creative effects, and enjoy a faster and smoother editing process with boosted performance across the application.

Advanced Color Grading controls in Pinnacle Studio 25 Ultimate give you the creative freedom to set the tone and mood of your production with cinema-quality color effects. Record your screen and webcam and seamlessly combine the footage with the MultiCam Editor using MultiCam Capture Lite, and burn your projects to disc with 100+ customizable menus, chapters and more using Pinnacle MyDVD.

Pinnacle Studio 25 Ultimate is part of the Pinnacle Studio family that also includes Pinnacle Studio 25 Plus and Pinnacle Studio 25. To learn more about Pinnacle Studio video editing software, please refer to this comparison chart (https://www.pinnaclesys.com/en/products/studio/ultimate/?utm_source=PINNnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPINN&utm_content=PINN25compare).

Pricing & Availability



Pinnacle Studio 25 Ultimate, Pinnacle Studio 25 Plus and Pinnacle Studio 25 are available in English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Russian, Finnish, Danish, Swedish and Japanese. Suggested retail pricing of Pinnacle Studio 25 Ultimate is $129.95 (USD/CAN)/ EUR 129.95/ $144.95 AUD/ £114.95, Pinnacle Studio 25 Plus is $99.95 (USD/CAN)/ EUR 99.95/ $109.95 AUD/ £89.95, and Pinnacle Studio 25 is $59.95 (USD/CAN)/ EUR 59.95/ $65.95 AUD/ £59.95. Upgrade pricing is available. Prices in GBP, Euros and AUD include VAT. For more information, please visit www.pinnaclesys.com (https://www.pinnaclesys.com/en/?utm_source=PINNnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPINN&utm_content=PINN25).

Connect with us and learn more



Find Pinnacle Studio on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pinnaclesys (http://www.facebook.com/pinnaclesys). Take advantage of helpful training resources at learn.corel.com (https://learn.corel.com/?utm_source=PINNnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPINN&utm_content=PINN25).

First-time Studio Backlot (https://studiobacklot.tv/) customers receive 10-day, all-access pass to Pinnacle Studio training from Class on Demand (training is available in English and French).

About Pinnacle



Brought to you by Corel, Pinnacle products give people the power to realize their creative vision through video. Renowned for its depth of features and precise controls, Pinnacle Studio is the advanced video editor that lets users push the limits and get closer to professional results. To learn more about Pinnacle and its flagship video editor Pinnacle Studio Ultimate, please visit www.pinnaclesys.com (https://www.pinnaclesys.com/en/?utm_source=PINNnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPINN&utm_content=PINN25).

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications - including CorelDRAW, MindManager, Parallels and WinZip - to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com (https://www.corel.com/en/?utm_source=PINNnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPINN&utm_content=PINN25).

