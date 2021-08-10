Kiwibot and Sodexo Bring Pioneering Robotic Food Delivery Services to Three University Campuses

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Kiwibot , a robotic last-mile delivery company, today announces its partnership with Sodexo , a food services and facilities management company, with the purpose of expanding its robotic fleet to drive the future of smart university campuses. This August, robot deliveries will be available at three campuses in the U.S.: New Mexico State University, Loyola Marymount University, California, and Gonzaga University, Washington.

Kiwibot offers full remote and in-field customer support to businesses and integrates with any business' point-of-sale to distribute their food products via powerful, cute-looking robots. Kiwibot and Sodexo together envision a subscription program where every person in a Sodexo-serviced location can access any goods that can fit into a robot, and are located within a university campus.

At the three universities mentioned, college students will be able to use their meal plans to take advantage of Kiwibot delivery through Sodexo's local delivery app Bite+ . However, anyone with access to the app can enjoy the service, with each delivery having a flat cost of $2, plus 10% of the order size.

The rollout will be supported by Sodexo and its ongoing commitment to implement safe, convenient foodservice solutions that continue to surprise and delight customers. Sodexo has 420,000 employees and serves more than 100 million customers in 64 countries around the world.

Kiwibot was founded in 2017 and became renowned after launching a pilot at the University of California-Berkeley campus where, after completing 150,000+ deliveries, Kiwibot expanded to San Jose, Santa Monica, Denver, and Medellin.

"Our success comes from incredible customers like Sodexo who are willing to change the status quo," said Felipe Chávez Cortés , CEO and co-founder of Kiwibot. "This is just the beginning of our offerings to college students to test out the latest in robotic food delivery and provide universities across the U.S. with the future of smart campuses."

"We are excited to grow our robot food delivery service with Kiwibot and provide customers with a safe, convenient, contactless, and innovative solution," said Aurelia Valot , the VP of Digital Transformation and Innovation, Sodexo. "We are looking forward to expanding this offering in the coming months."

About Kiwibot

Kiwibot is on a mission to revolutionize food delivery by utilizing semi-autonomous robots. Kiwibot aspires to develop the world's largest robotic fleet, most convenient delivery service, and first-ever internet of atoms.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 64 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management, and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities, and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government, and other environments daily.

