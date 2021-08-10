Nasdaq Vilnius: Purchase of own shares of AB Šiauliu bankas

From 2021-08-11 a purchase of own shares procedure for AB Šiauliu bankas ORS (ISIN code LT0000102253) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2021-08-12. The settlement date - 2021-08-13. The price per share is EUR 0.75 The maximum number of shares to buy is 1 000 000 The minimum number of shares to buy is 1 Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Order book: SAB1LOS2 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com