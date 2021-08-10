Mindtree Recognized with 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Award

Mindtree's digital transformation work for four enterprise customers from diverse industry sectors adjudged best-in-class

BANGALORE, India and WARREN, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, with the 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Award for its best-in-class digital transformation work with four enterprise customers.

Mindtree was among the few companies to have four standout case studies chosen from nearly 250 provider submissions around digital transformation initiatives focused on improvements in customer and user experience to drive top-line revenue growth.

The ISG Digital Case Study Awards evaluate the objectives, solutions and outcomes achieved through enterprise digital transformation projects by technology and service providers worldwide. Selections are based on a multi-dimensional assessment of the tangible impact of digital transformation on the client's business and the uniqueness of the provider's solution.

"ISG's recognition of Mindtree's digital transformation work validates our ability to help clients reimagine their business models for the always-on, digital-everywhere era," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President of Global Markets, Mindtree. "Businesses are increasingly looking to become agile, innovative, and technology-driven enterprises with superior customer experiences at the heart of everything they do. As a strategic partner, we focus on helping them leverage digital technologies to not just transform operations and build a connected ecosystem, but also maximize revenues and growth."

Mindtree was recognized for its work with the following customers.

A European manufacturer of paints, and performance coatings: Mindtree created a visualizer app for the Dutch multinational AkzoNobel to enable consumers to "virtually" paint their walls and make quick and effective color choices. Mindtree used augmented reality (AR) technology and wall visualization algorithms to enable consumers to get a life-like view of various paint styles, making the selection process flexible. The app has been released in 42 countries, and has more than 5 million users, with a user rating of 4.5 in most of the key markets.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 260 enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 24 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 27,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

