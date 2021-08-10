Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size to Reach USD 5.73 Billion in 2027 | Technological Advancements in Peritoneal Dialysis Cyclers and Cost-Effectiveness of the Treatment are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global peritoneal dialysis market size is expected to reach USD 5.73 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing incidence of End Stage Renal Diseases (ESRD) due to growing prevalence of diabetes, hypertension and stress, rapid technological advancement in peritoneal dialysis cyclers, and rising preference for peritoneal dialysis over hemodialysis are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, cost-effectiveness and convenience of the treatment has boosted its adoption in home care settings and this is also expected to further contribute to the revenue growth of the market.

Peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a type of dialysis treatment for kidney failure that uses abdomen lining to remove excess fluid and toxins and regulate electrolyte imbalance in patients with ESRD. Peritoneal dialysis has better outcomes as compared to hemodialysis along with greater flexibility and improved tolerability in patients suffering from heart diseases. In peritoneal dialysis, a particular solution is inserted via a catheter in the lower abdomen and is then removed either at periodic intervals - known as continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis or at night assisted by machine - known as automated peritoneal dialysis. Patient satisfaction is higher with peritoneal dialysis and it is cost-effective as compared to hemodialysis. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies have led to an increase in the patients opting for peritoneal dialysis and this is expected to contribute to the market revenue growth going ahead.

Download FREE Sample Brochure (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/161

However, increasing incidence of technical failure with peritoneal dialysis and complications such as infection in abdomen, hernias, and blockage of catheter are some factors limiting the adoption of peritoneal dialysis. In addition, peritoneal dialysis cannot be performed in patients who have had prior surgery on abdomen or have inflammatory bowel disease. Lack of skilled professionals and low awareness and acceptance of using peritoneal dialysis cyclers among elderly population are also some other key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some key Highlights in the Report:

Continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2019 owing to increasing preference for CAPD due to portability of the equipment, enhanced control of fluid, less restrictions on diet, and fewer medications for the patients.

Device segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing technological advancements, growing preference for automated peritoneal dialysis, and increasing acceptance of peritoneal cyclers among elderly population.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at revenue CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period owing to high incidence of kidney diseases and diabetes, rapid advancement in healthcare facilities, growing acceptance of peritoneal dialysis cyclers, and increasing need for better treatment systems in the region.

market revenue is expected to expand at revenue CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period owing to high incidence of kidney diseases and diabetes, rapid advancement in healthcare facilities, growing acceptance of peritoneal dialysis cyclers, and increasing need for better treatment systems in the region. North America is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing patient preference for peritoneal dialysis as compared to hemodialysis, availability of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, implementation of favorable reimbursement plans, and robust presence of key players in the region.

is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing patient preference for peritoneal dialysis as compared to hemodialysis, availability of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, implementation of favorable reimbursement plans, and robust presence of key players in the region. Major companies in the market include Baxter International, Nipro, B. Braun Melsungen, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Covidien, Dialysis Clinic, Fresenius Medical Care, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, Medical Components, Huaren Pharmaceutical, NephroPlus, Northwest Kidney Centers, Satellite Healthcare, NxStage Medical, Renal Services, Sandor, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, and U.S. Renal Care.

In November 2021 , Baxter International, which is an American healthcare company, received green light from the U.S. FDA for Homechoice Claria, a home peritoneal dialysis system integrated with a two-way remote patient management platform Sharesource Connectivity, for adult and pediatric patients.

, Baxter International, which is an American healthcare company, received green light from the U.S. FDA for Homechoice Claria, a home peritoneal dialysis system integrated with a two-way remote patient management platform Sharesource Connectivity, for adult and pediatric patients. In July 2021 , OmniPD, which is a portable peritoneal dialysis cycler, designed and developed by Padmaseetha Technologies was awarded a runner-up trophy at ZS's inaugural healthcare program. Patients undergoing dialysis treatment can now perform PD anytime and anywhere with the help of this portable PD cycler that is designed to provide simple, safe, and self-managed dialysis for renal patients in low-resource settings.

, OmniPD, which is a portable peritoneal dialysis cycler, designed and developed by Padmaseetha Technologies was awarded a runner-up trophy at ZS's inaugural healthcare program. Patients undergoing dialysis treatment can now perform PD anytime and anywhere with the help of this portable PD cycler that is designed to provide simple, safe, and self-managed dialysis for renal patients in low-resource settings. In August 2021 , Fresenius, which is a German healthcare company, introduced a virtual reality-based training program for patients undergoing peritoneal dialysis at home in Germany , its home market before rolling out worldwide later this year. The VR system called stay•safe MyTraining VR comes with VR glasses and controller and various training software modules that will guide patients through every step of

PD - including hygiene practices, set up and dismantling, and bag changing.

Buy your Exclusive copy [Make Payment ]@https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/161

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global peritoneal dialysis market on the basis of product, type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Peritoneal Dialysis Solution

Device

Peritoneal Dialysis Set

Catheter

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Home-Based Dialysis

Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Research Report@https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/peritoneal-dialysis-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Benelux



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

Explore more reports offered by Emergen Research:

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market size is expected to reach USD 20.01 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cancer and rapidly increasing geriatric population are some of the key factors driving global antibody-drug conjugates market revenue growth.

Nanorobotics market size is expected to reach USD 14.03 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Steady global nanorobotics market revenue growth can be attributed to various innovations in nanorobotics technology and its rising application in treatment of neurological, cardiovascular, oncological, infectious, and orthopedic diseases, and others.

Implantable cardioverter defibrillator market size is expected to reach USD 8.81 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. Global implantable cardioverter defibrillator market revenue growth is driven by increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising associated conditions and diseases and risks arising from obesity and sedentary lifestyle.

Single use/disposable endoscopy market size reached USD 1.35 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.29 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. A major factor driving market revenue growth is increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and lifestyle-related health conditions, and digestive system diseases among an increasing patient pool of varying age groups.

Oncolytic virus therapies market size is expected to reach USD 609.7 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of cancer, increase in number of clinical trials and investment in research & development for cancer therapies are driving the growth of oncolytic virus therapies market.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-peritoneal-dialysis-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg