GM Financial Teams Up with Mentor Spaces to Engage and Attract Underrepresented Professionals Through Mentorship

Transforming the Next Generation of Black & Latinx Leaders With a Leader in Auto Finance

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / GM Financial , wholly owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors, is announcing a collaboration with Mentor Spaces , the leading community-driven mentorship platform for underrepresented talent, to help further scale their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) efforts. Through the Mentor Spaces community, GM Financial leaders and team members representing various parts of the business will cultivate mentoring relationships with diverse professionals.

"As part of the GM enterprise, GM Financial seeks to become the most inclusive organization in the world. Part of that means scaling up our mentorship efforts to diverse participants," said GM Financial's Global VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Shunda Robinson. "We are excited to join forces with Mentor Spaces, a company deeply invested in the advancement of underrepresented talent, and we look forward to the impact our team members can make on the Mentor Spaces community as a whole."

GM Financial is committed to increasing diversity, equity and inclusion within the auto finance industry and in communities across the globe. The company's financial wellness program, KEYS® by GM Financial , provides a wealth of education to drive increased financial literacy and serves as a resource for anyone navigating the auto financing process. GM Financial has also taken steps to recruit and develop talent from some of the nation's top Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

"We are thrilled to be working with a company with a clear commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion," said Chris Motley, founder and CEO, Mentor Spaces. "With more and more companies investing in DE&I, we're proud to be in alignment with a leader like GM Financial to bring these types of initiatives to life. Our platform's unique approach to the practice of mentorship will empower GM Financial mentors to easily connect and make an impact with the next generation of leaders."

Mentor Spaces platform and community will enhance the GM Financial brand, introduce diverse colleagues to the extended GM Financial network and attract underrepresented talent to cultivate diverse talent pipelines. This will include an exclusive Space within Mentor Spaces, where interested members can connect with GM Financial mentors. Sponsored Sessions will also allow GM Financial mentors to provide exclusive content, like financial education tips, to the Mentor Spaces community.

As the largest mentorship community for underrepresented talent, Mentor Spaces facilitates conversations with experts aligned to one's professional interests and goals through both Q&As and live sessions. Organizations that partner with Mentor Spaces benefit from up to a 30 percent increase in employee retention, a 50 percent decrease in time spent on admin and talent sourcing, and a significant increase in employee engagement.

To learn more about Mentor Spaces and join the Mentor Spaces community, visit: https://www.mentorspaces.com .

ABOUT GM FINANCIAL

General Motors Financial Company Inc. is the wholly-owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.gmfinancial.com .

ABOUT MENTOR SPACES

Mentor Spaces is a community-driven mentorship platform designed to help companies scale DEI efforts while advancing the careers of underrepresented talent. As the largest mentorship community for underrepresented professionals, the platform facilitates career conversations between employees and prospective candidates to streamline diverse talent acquisition, engagement, and retention. Different from point-in-time, transactional approaches to recruitment, Mentor Spaces enables companies to cultivate relationships with underrepresented students and professionals before and after formal recruiting events. Join the Mentor Spaces community today: mentorspaces.com .

