Terminus Group: "Opti," the Robot Guardian to Expo Mascots Launches Globally

On August 10, an AIoT-powered robot 'Opti', the Opportunity Pavilion guardian, and one of three robot guardians to Expo 2020 Dubai mascots Latifa and Rashid was launched to the global audience.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Featuring multi-touch displays, voice interaction and AI-driven object mapping and detection, combining convenience with safety, 'Opti' is designed and developed by Terminus Group, a China-based leader in smart technologies, AI and robotics and meanwhile the Official Premier Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Opti is one of more than 150 programmable robots deployed by the company for the six-month-long mega-event, which will delight visitors during Expo 2020, assisting with hospitality and taking part in performances and interacting with guests.

Mohammed AlHashmi, Chief Technology Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "Expo 2020 will be an unparalleled platform to showcase the capabilities of innovative technology. We consider Terminus Group to be a valuable partner in the field of smart technologies, robotics, and AI-enabled IoT applications. Our collaboration demonstrates the potential of smart applications in the robotics sector, while also building a firm foundation for District 2020, which is set to become a center of technological innovation."

"It is indeed a great pleasure for us to be an Official Premier Partner of Expo 2020, and provide smart technology services for visitors, therefore sharing the same vision of exploring the boundaries of artificial intelligence", said Victor AI, founder and CEO of Terminus Group. "Our robots are capable in various functions, such as contactless delivery, advice, guiding, all-inclusive mobile services, outdoor services, and 24/7 emergency alarm capabilities."

Terminus Group was founded in 2015 by Victor AI. Even since, the company has been focusing on Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) and deploying AI CITY worldwide, and becomes one of the world-leading smart service providers. In 2020, Expo 2020 Dubai announced Terminus Group as one of the twelve Official Premier Partners of Expo 2020 Dubai, and the only Chinese company enrolled.

Moreover, Terminus Group also signed a long-term lease with District 2020, the innovation hub that will utilize more than 80 percent of Expo-built structures post-event. Terminus Group will jointly develop the area and help Dubai to become an industry-leading technological hub. Following this vision, Terminus Group will set up its first overseas headquarters in Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest event ever held in the Arab World, will welcome millions of visitors, as well as more than 200 international participants, including 191 countries, local companies, and multinationals. The event will take place over the course of six months, from October 1st, 2021 to March 31st, 2022.

