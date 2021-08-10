T8 APEX Jump Starter, A Technology Revolution Is Unveiled by Fanttik

World's leading emerging provider of home and DIY power tools, Fanttik, introduces a new vehicle battery charging solution to the U.S. market

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Fanttik, a young and fast-expanding brand focused on practical and modern products that make a real difference in people's live, is reiterating its commitment to providing customers across the United States with the most powerful home and DIY tools with the addition of the T8 APEX Jump Starter to its automotive accessories product line. As a customer-focused and tech-driven company, Fanttik is continually seeking and creating more products that enrich lives and making great technology accessible to everyone. The company adopts its best technology and product design to help US customers have one less thing to worry about as regards their vehicle battery. Their well-designed jump starter comes with a wide range of high-performance, high stability, and easy-to-use features, with a unique muscle car look that stands it out from other similar products.

In line with their vision, Fanttik always cares about users' experience and they continue providing high-quality solutions to their customers. With 10 smart protections, the T8 APEX can be operated safely in any circumstance. The dust-proof jump starter is covered with a water-resistant IP65 rated casing and comes with high/low-temperature protection, reverse-charge protection, short circuit protection, and anti-spark protection features for durability. In addition, the new generation T8 APEX Jump Starter allows users to solve their vehicle battery problem in 4 easy steps within a minute - insert the jumper cable into the booster; connect the clamps to the car battery; press the start button for 2 seconds, and then start the car engine after the screen displays 'START'.

In order to provide customers with best user experience, the T8 APEX is designed to provide a 2000A peak current with its 4-cell 20000mAh battery and can charge different types of automobiles of up to 8.5L Gas, 6.0L Diesel Engine when fully charged. It can also be used as a 20000mAh power bank. With a dual-way type-C 65W fast charging port and an one-way USB-A 18W port, the T8 APEX allows customers to recharge multiple electronic devices, like laptops, mobile phones, tablets, and even GoPros. T8 APEX is reported to fully charge a Macbook Pro 13 within 70 minutes and an iPhone 12 in 65 minutes. More than a jump starter, the T8 APEX can be used as a 3-mode emergency flashlight, 400-lumen bright flashlight, strobe, and red S.O.S light, which makes the T8 APEX the best power source for critical situations, and outdoor adventures. Besides, Fanttik always believes that the environmental impact is the company's legal responsibility. In order to protect the environment, Fanttik offers both a basic standalone version and a deluxe package version for T8 APEX. Following Apple's environmental stewardship rule, the basic version will not come with a charger.

The most exciting feature about T8 APEX is its attractive appearance, designed with a streamlined shape to make it look like a classic muscle car. T8 APEX has a large curved acrylic front, with a user-friendly 3-inch display screen that indicates battery percentage, voltage, charging status, and more. The gray racing stripe in the middle of the body creates a brand new car racing sense for the jump starter. It is also referred to as a tribute to Mr. Shelby and his iconic car series from the 60s. The twill design on the side not only increases slip resistance, but also contains various luxury feelings, such as aesthetic, modern, and high-tech.

For more information about T8 APEX and to enjoy the amazing pre-order discounts, visit - https://fanttik.com. Fanttik can also be found across social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

