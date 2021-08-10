Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), Paris, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), takes note of the announcement of some shareholders to the company and AMF (Autorité des marchés et financiers) related to crossing of thresholds on the downside and the upside.

ESI Group has been informed of the following shareholdings and voting rights:

Name Number of shares % of capital Voting rights % voting rights Alain Loriot de Rouvray 604 788 9.97% 1 209 576 14.56% Amy-Sheldon Loriot de Rouvray (Lawrence) 604 787 9.97% 1 209 574 14.56%

Upcoming event

Half year results September 9, 2021 (6pm CET)

Investor day October 5, 2021

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high stakes concerns environmental impact, safety comfort for consumers and workers, adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time, while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive land transportation, aerospace, defense naval, energy and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 20 countries, employs 1200 people around the world and reported 2020 sales of €132.6 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

