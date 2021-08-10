Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced a partnership with Quercus Technology Group, enabling cloud and application optimisation services for industry leading Tier 1 electronic trading applications and Capital Markets solutions.

The partnership creates a unique offering that combines domain knowledge and subject matter expertise across fully managed, cloud agnostic environments and application specific configuration, customisation and optimisation. The resulting solution is one specifically designed to drive value through reduced time to market, minimised total cost of ownership and maximised return on investment.

Options' Senior Vice President, Tim Yockel said, "We've been providing the financial services industry with innovative technology solutions for close to three decades and have cloud-enabled hundreds of applications globally. Partnering with Quercus Technology Group takes our Managed Application offering one step further, tailoring services to enable clients to capitalise on reduced deployment time and bespoke application configuration."

Quercus Technology Group UK'sManaging Partner, Geoff Price said, "Quercus Technology is a hybrid professional services company offering end to end strategic technology consulting within the electronic trading and vendor technology space covering the Capital Markets ecosystem. As a newly founded firm, we are delighted to announce our global partnership with Options as a key next step in our strategy. By partnering with Options, we can deliver on many exciting projects to enhance deployment methods from development to production environments right through to complete infrastructure transformations."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including their recognition as Managed Services Provider Partner of the Year in the Trend Micro Awards, attainment of VMware Cloud Verified Status and a decade of SOC compliance.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

About Quercus Technology Group UK

Quercus is a hybrid professional services company offering end to end strategic technology consulting services within the eTrading vendor tech space including the Capital Markets ecosystem. Founded in 2021 the firm also deliver senior hires in the comparatively youthful yet disruptive FinTech Payments market. Quercus Technology Group UK specializes in understanding today's competitive environment for technology talent in the eTrading space and employs a vast toolset to develop and provide a value driven hybrid service to their clients. Projects range from research analysis to deployment from development through to production environments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005821/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Press Contact: Page McLaughlin

Email: page.mclaughlin@options-it.com