Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union and Structure First Enter Into Strategic Partnership; Structure First To Become First and Only Owner's Representative CUSO Serving Financial Facilities

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / CEO Scott Arney is pleased to announce that Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union, which has been serving the financial needs of law enforcement officers since 1938, has acquired a minority stake in Structure First, Ltd., the Cincinnati, OH-based national financial institution consultancy and program management firm specializing in the design, bid, and building of financial facilities, including banks and credit unions. Stemming from this partnership, Structure First will become the first and only Owner's Representative CUSO (Credit Union Service Organization) serving financial institutions in building projects nationwide.

Led by Co-Founder and CEO Neil Kool, Structure First celebrated its tenth anniversary this month as a disrupter to the traditional Design-Build model used by financial institutions for new headquarters, branches and renovations. As an Owner's Representative, Structure First delivers next generation financial spaces through program management led by an elite team of former community banking executives and design builders who, collectively, incorporate over a century of experience. Having 'walked' in their clients' shoes, Structure First understands first-hand how a financial space needs to look and function to meet operational needs, all while efficiently constructing it to save their clients' valuable financial and human capital.

Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union is no stranger to facility development and renovation. Since the start of his tenure as CEO in 2002, Mr. Arney has spearheaded and served as project manager for the development of over 50,000 sq. ft. of property, including the ground-up construction of their corporate Headquarters and four Branch locations throughout IL, and two Regional Business Offices in AZ and TX.

Pictured is Scott Arney, CEO, Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union

According to Mr. Arney, "We know, first-hand, the amount of time, energy and soft costs that go into projects of this nature. If a credit union is contemplating any growth or changes in their facilities, the Structure First model will be their most valuable resource from start to finish."

The Credit Union's minority stake in Structure First allows Mr. Kool to service his largest client base at a stronger level through a CUSO, which goes into effect immediately. To date, Structure First has served over 50 financial institutions, with focus primarily on credit unions and banks with assets up to $5 billion within the Midwest and Southern U.S. As the first and only Owner's Representative CUSO serving financial institutions, Structure First is now poised to expand coast to coast while still maintaining its niche industry foothold and hands-on approach as a Program Manager in the design, bid, and build of headquarters, branches, and branch transformations.

Pictured is Neil Kool, Co-Founder and CEO, Structure First, Ltd.

According to Mr. Kool, "Community financial institutions need to be able to compete with larger national competitors to provide the right member/customer experience that fits their market, brand, and operations. Our cost-effective approach allows them to explore different delivery models and create spaces that are completed on-time and on-budget."

About Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union and National Police Credit Union

Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union was established in 1938 as a 'blue shirts' organization open only to police officers on the beat. Today, the Credit Union serves officers of all ranks and their immediate family members. Led by CEO Scott Arney since 2002, Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit serves over 38,000 members and has assets in excess of half a billion dollars. In 2014, Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union introduced its marketing division, National Police Credit Union, which is the first and only full-service financial institution serving law enforcement officers and their families across the country. The Credit Union is and always has been administered by a Board of Directors comprised entirely of working and retired police officers.

Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union and National Police Credit Union are based at 1407 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL. The Credit Union has four branch locations in the Chicagoland area and two Regional Business Offices, which are located in Tempe, AZ and Dallas, TX. For more information, please visit our website.

