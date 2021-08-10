Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC.: EY Announces Natalie King Dunamis Clean Energy Partners as an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award Winner

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Natalie King, Founder and CEO of Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact, and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation, and future plans. King was selected by an independent panel of judges , and the award was announced during the program's virtual awards gala on August 5, 2021.

"It is an honor to receive the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Michigan and Northwest Ohio award. Knowing the efforts and hard work of the brilliant entrepreneurs that were also finalists, I am truly appreciative and humbled by EY's consideration of me for such an acknowledgment. We look forward to the growth and impact of Dunamis and are excited about the future," said King.

Dunamis Clean Energy Partners is a technology, manufacturing and engineering firm focused on energy efficiency and environmental service solutions. The company is the first African American woman-owned electric vehicle charging manufacturer in the country. King led the company to become a multimillion-dollar corporation with over 150 employees throughout Southeastern Michigan.

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage, and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries, and made a positive impact on their communities. Natalie King will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight, and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries - all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Michigan and Northwest Ohio award winner , King is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November 2021 at the

Strategic Growth Forum ® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

To secure media assets and/or to coordinate interviews with Natalie King, CEO and Founder of Dunamis Clean Energy Partners contact Trea Davenport, Sr. PR Strategist, Trea Day LLC. To learn more about Dunamis Clean Energy Partners visit https://www.dunamisenergy.com/ .

About Entrepreneur Of The Year® Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy. EOYUS EOYMNWO

