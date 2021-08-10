Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI TV Passes The Milestone Of 9,000 Clips - Marking Nearly 60,000 Minutes Of Translated Content - Clips Viewed Over 320 Million Times Worldwide

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / On August 6, 2021, MEMRI TV reached the milestone of publishing its 9,000th video - completing nearly 60,000 minutes of translated content since the project launched in 2004. These 9,000 MEMRI TV clips - from Arab and Iranian as well as from Urdu, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese channels - have had a significant impact worldwide. They are used by governments, intelligence agencies, law enforcement, legislatures, media, and academia throughout the world - with over 320 million views to date - in 238 countries and territories. In addition, Arab and Iranian broadcast media frequently reference, comment on, and respond to MEMRI TV clips about them.

NO ONE ESLE IN THE WORLD IS DOING THIS VITAL WORK OF MONITORING THESE CHANNELS

MEMRI TV monitors nearly 100 of these channels around the clock. No other organization in the world is monitoring, recording, translating, subtitling, and publishing clips from these media - let alone doing so 24/7.

Please consider supporting the MEMRI TV project to help us continue this vital work.

MAINTANING THE LARGEST ARCHIVE WORLDWIDE OF TRANSLATED VIDEO CLIPS FROM THE ARAB AND MUSLIM WORLD

In the 17 years since its inception in 2004, MEMRI TV has amassed the largest archive worldwide of translated video clips from the Arab and Muslim world.

However, creating MEMRI TV clips is an expensive, time-consuming, and resource-intensive process - from recording the raw programming to translating the content to creating English subtitles to uploading the clip and transcript.

MEMRI TV'S WORK REQUIRES SUBSTANTIAL RESOURCES

Producing MEMRI TV clips requires an extensive and advanced monitoring system, and tremendous professional and human resources. Also, maintaining our archives requires costly technological support. This is where your help and support are crucial.

MEMRI TV'S IMPACT FIGHTING EXTREMISM - AND SUPPORTING REFORMISTS - IN THE ARAB AND MUSLIM WORLD

MEMRI TV exposes extremism in the Arab and Muslim world, and amplifies and supports reformist voices in the region. One aspect of our work is monitoring sermons by imam in the West - across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia. As a result of this monitoring, legal action has been taken against a number of these extremist imams, including deportations.

Additionally, many of these reformist voices have gone on to become international figures after we translated and published their statements in the MEMRI TV Democratization in the Arab and Muslim World Project, which focuses on democratization, women's and minority rights, counter-radicalization, and education in the region.

VIEW MEMRI TV CLIPS ON

MEMRITV.org

YouTube

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

Vimeo

TikTok

PLEASE SUPPORT MEMRI TV TODAY

Please consider making your tax-deductible donation to MEMRI TV a recurring, monthly gift. This is the best way for you to help us. You can donate online, or mail a check to MEMRI, P.O. Box 27837, Washington, DC 20038-7837.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: https://www.memri.org

Contact Information:

MEMRI

media@memri.org

202-955-9070

www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/659193/MEMRI-TV-Passes-The-Milestone-Of-9000-Clips--Marking-Nearly-60000-Minutes-Of-Translated-Content--Clips-Viewed-Over-320-Million-Times-Worldwide