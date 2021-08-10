Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Reports Record EBITDA and Gross Margins in Third Quarter

Revenue of $136 million, an increase of 29%, and second highest quarterly revenue in company history
OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT and Cyber Solutions segments, today released its quarterly results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.
Calian Group Ltd. (the "Company") reported revenues for the quarter of $136 million, representing a 29% increase from the $105 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year.
Third quarter 2021 highlights:
- Quarterly revenue of $136 million, an increase of 29%
- Record level of adjusted EBITDA at $14.9 million for the quarter, an increase of 66%
- Record gross margins of 25%
- Revenue growth over 15% for each of the four operating segments
- Adjusted net profit increased by 98%
- 79th consecutive profitable quarter
- New contract signings of $113 million in the quarter
- Dividend of $0.28 per share
"This quarter's performance demonstrates our focus on organic and acquisitive growth with excellent execution," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "Our strategic focus on customer diversification continues, with our Advanced Technologies segment landing a contract with a major electric vehicle manufacturer and our IT and Cyber Solutions segment introducing two dozen new customers in the third quarter."
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $14.9 million, an increase of 66% from $9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted net profit, which excludes non-cash items related to recent acquisitions, was $11.1 million for the quarter, which increased by 98% from $5.6 million in the same period of the previous year.
"This quarter represents a new high for the Company in both gross margins and adjusted EBITDA," said Patrick Houston, Calian CFO. "This was achieved through contributions from all four segments which have grown double digits in the last year."
Calian is proud to play a key role in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the third quarter, Calian healthcare professionals vaccinated more than 50,000 Canadians at 19 pop-up clinics and managed seven rapid testing initiatives across Canada.
"Our strong performance through our first three quarters, and our continued momentum have allowed us to increase our guidance for the FY21 fiscal year," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO.
GUIDANCE
Guidance
Low
High
Revenue
$
500,000
$
525,000
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
49,000
$
52,500
|Adjusted net profit
$
34,850
$
38,150
|Anticipated weighted average shares outstanding
10,600,000
About Calian
Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,400 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.
Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
DISCLAIMER
Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
56,050
$
24,235
Accounts receivable
111,058
81,109
Work in process
84,331
84,132
Inventory
6,122
6,095
Prepaid expenses
11,187
6,707
Derivative assets
137
358
Total current assets
268,885
202,636
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Capitalized research and development
3,415
3,924
Equipment
12,241
11,655
Application software
6,577
3,092
Right of use asset
16,164
17,595
Investments
670
670
Acquired intangible assets
57,191
36,191
Goodwill
100,257
55,290
Total non-current assets
196,515
128,417
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
465,400
$
331,053
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
74,141
72,007
Contingent earn-out
20,235
3,251
Provisions
1,155
1,038
Unearned contract revenue
26,384
13,435
Derivative liabilities
513
152
Lease obligations
3,036
2,790
Total current liabilities
125,464
92,673
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Lease obligations
15,224
16,800
Contingent earn-out
13,721
11,913
Deferred tax liabilities
16,148
9,261
Total non-current liabilities
45,093
37,974
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
170,557
130,647
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Issued capital
193,802
107,931
Contributed surplus
4,886
2,002
Retained earnings
93,422
92,030
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,733
(1,557)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
294,843
200,406
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
465,400
$
331,053
|Number of common shares issued and outstanding
11,258,055
9,760,032
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT
For the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
|Revenue
Advanced Technologies
$
43,802
$
35,912
$
123,862
$
115,813
Health
50,800
43,936
150,770
106,187
Learning
18,113
11,110
57,061
43,551
Information Technology
23,379
14,570
59,072
43,712
|Total Revenue
136,094
105,528
390,765
309,263
|Cost of revenues
102,197
82,997
297,132
242,974
|Gross profit
33,897
22,531
93,633
66,289
|Selling and marketing
4,484
3,187
11,883
9,308
|General and administration
13,256
9,848
39,230
28,034
|Research and development
1,208
490
3,013
1,340
|Profit before under noted items
14,949
9,006
39,507
27,607
|Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development
1,126
851
3,172
2,007
|Depreciation of right of use asset
770
681
2,273
2,037
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
3,200
1,376
8,359
3,482
|Other changes in fair value
-
-
-
(101)
|Deemed compensation
750
-
3,100
-
|Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
5,130
393
6,780
889
|Profit before interest income and income tax expense
3,973
5,705
15,823
19,293
|Lease obligations interest expense
112
120
343
352
|Interest expense (income)
52
(75)
297
166
|Profit before income tax expense
3,809
5,660
15,183
18,775
|Income tax expense - current
2,433
2,022
6,647
6,049
|Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred
(687)
(228)
(1,526)
(749)
|Total income tax expense
1,746
1,794
5,121
5,300
|NET PROFIT
$
2,063
$
3,866
$
10,062
$
13,475
|Net profit per share:
Basic
$
0.18
$
0.40
$
0.97
$
1.53
Diluted
$
0.18
$
0.40
$
0.97
$
1.52
CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020|
(Canadian dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
|CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net profit
$
2,063
$
3,866
$
10,062
$
13,475
|Items not affecting cash:
Interest expense (income)
52
(75)
297
166
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
5,130
393
6,780
889
Lease obligations interest expense
112
120
343
352
Income tax expense
1,746
1,794
5,121
5,300
Employee share purchase plan expense
106
75
354
121
Share based compensation expense
484
292
1,507
884
Depreciation and amortization
5,095
2,908
13,803
7,526
Deemed compensation
750
-
3,100
-
Other changes in fair value
-
-
-
(101)
15,538
9,373
41,367
28,612
|Change in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
(2,298)
(8,210)
(23,730)
(18,932)
Work in process
(8,923)
(10,168)
1,882
(36,403)
Prepaid expenses
(2,862)
(2,304)
(4,265)
(2,496)
Inventory
480
850
50
(195)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
934
11,308
3,641
15,018
Unearned contract revenue
862
13,962
10,078
16,815
3,731
14,811
29,023
2,419
Interest received (paid)
(164)
(45)
(640)
(536)
Income tax recovered (paid)
(2,408)
(41)
(9,507)
(4,872)
1,159
14,725
18,876
(2,989)
|CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance of common shares net of costs
397
2,487
78,294
68,899
Dividends
(3,150)
(2,700)
(8,670)
(7,191)
Draw (repayment) on line of credit
(55,000)
-
-
(13,000)
Payment of lease obligations
(771)
(623)
(2,251)
(1,853)
(58,524)
(836)
67,373
46,855
|CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Investments and loan receivable
-
-
-
(100)
Business acquisitions
(3,616)
-
(49,108)
(10,433)
Capitalized research and development
(125)
(5)
(337)
(1,119)
Equipment and application software
(2,771)
(797)
(4,989)
(3,053)
(6,512)
(802)
(54,434)
(14,705)
|NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW
$
(63,877)
$
13,087
$
31,815
$
29,161
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
119,927
33,209
24,235
17,135
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$
56,050
$
46,296
$
56,050
$
46,296
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures
These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.
Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.
Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended
Nine months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
|Net profit
$
2,063
$
3,866
$
10,062
$
13,475
|Depreciation of equipment and application software
1,126
851
3,172
2,007
|Depreciation of right of use asset
770
681
2,273
2,037
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
3,200
1,376
8,359
3,482
|Lease interest expense
112
120
343
352
|Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
5,130
393
6,780
889
|Interest expense (income)
52
(75)
297
166
|Deemed Compensation
750
-
3,100
-
|Other changes in fair value
-
-
-
(101)
|Income tax
1,746
1,794
5,121
5,300
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
14,949
$
9,006
$
39,507
$
27,607
Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS
Three months ended
Nine months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
|Net profit
$
2,063
$
3,866
$
10,062
$
13,475
|Other changes in fair value
-
-
-
(101)
|Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
5,130
393
6,780
889
|Deemed Compensation
750
-
3,100
-
|Amortization of intangibles
3,200
1,376
8,359
3,482
|Adjusted net profit
11,143
5,635
$
28,301
$
17,745
|Weighted average number of common shares basic
11,251,483
9,677,680
10,375,745
8,815,199
|Adjusted EPS Basic
0.99
0.58
2.73
2.01
|Adjusted EPS Diluted
0.98
0.58
2.71
2.00
The Company uses adjusted net profit and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measure as shown above.
