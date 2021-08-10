American Leadership Initiative Releases Report on Advancing Digital Governance in the Pacific and Europe

Report recommends next steps to create a U.S.-led global digital governance agenda

WASHINGTON DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / The American Leadership Initiative (ALI), an organization focused on developing a new vision for American global leadership through smart and robust diplomacy, development and trade policies, today released: Next Steps in US Digital Leadership: Advancing Digital Governance in the Pacific and Europe . The report builds on ALI's Global Digital Strategy for America released in February and recommends next steps to advance U.S. and global post-pandemic economic recovery, counter China's technology challenge, and ensure that America plays a leading role in writing the digital rules for the 21st century.

The report asserts that a new digital agenda starts with the need to identify policies that are worker-centric. Second, the U.S. should negotiate a Pacific Digital Agreement to reestablish U.S. engagement in Asia, building on existing high standard digital agreements. Additionally, the U.S. should build a coalition of like-minded, technology-democracies to develop a high-standard digital governance agenda advancing open and democratic values. The U.S.-EU Tech and Trade Council is a good first step toward this goal, but the U.S. and EU will need to work through digital policy friction, including privacy, taxation, and regulatory approaches.

"The U.S. should negotiate a Pacific digital pact with five or six countries that are already parties to existing digital agreements," said Dr. Orit Frenkel, co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer of the American Leadership Initiative. "Such an agreement would incorporate new worker-centric language together with existing high-standard language from the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), the Australia-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement (DEA), and the U.S.-Japan Digital Trade Agreement, and create new norms on ethical use of artificial intelligence, facial recognition, and technologies of the future."

Dr. Frenkel continued, "COVID-19 has accelerated the pace of digitization across all parts of the global economy, and the U.S. should not cede digital leadership to other countries. It's time for the U.S. to move forward and advance global digital governance with the EU and key partners in Asia, on two parallel tracks."

